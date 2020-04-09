Guitar String Manufacturer ERNIE BALL To Begin Making Face Masks

Ernie Ball, the world's leading manufacturer of premium guitar strings, bass strings, and guitar accessories, has harmonized its string making for musicians with something everyone needs these days, face masks, to assist during this novel coronavirus outbreak.

The guitar accessories plant, located in Coachella, has transformed a portion of its manufacturing facility to produce approximately 400 two-ply 100% cotton knit jersey masks each day to help meet the community's increased need. This comes on the heels of the Riverside County mandate that everyone wear facial protection while outside.

"We are dedicating our accessories and strap manufacturing departments to producing mask and are making it a top priority," said Brian Ball, CEO of Ernie Ball. "The Coachella Valley is our home and we want to help both local charities and the residents as well."

The first several runs of masks will be donated to the employees and clienteles of Martha's Village and other Coachella Valley organizations.

"This is an amazing, potentially life-saving donation and fulfills a very important need for both our frontline staff and more than 120 homeless residents, of which over half are families with children, that otherwise cannot afford masks," said Linda Barrack, president and CEO of Martha's Village. "We have over 60 employees that are working very hard to keep up with the rising level of services from the community during this pandemic and this will help to continue to ensure their safety."

In the near future, Ernie Ball plans to make masks available to all Coachella Valley residents for free. Residents will be able to sign up online and a free mask will be delivered to their home.

"We will be sure to alert residents when masks are available," commented Ball. "We believe it's by joining together that we stay strong and we are proud to play a role in helping our community be safe."

Photo courtesy of Ernie Ball

