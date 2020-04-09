Guitar String Manufacturer ERNIE BALL To Begin Making Face Masks

April 9, 2020 0 Comments

Guitar String Manufacturer ERNIE BALL To Begin Making Face Masks

Ernie Ball, the world's leading manufacturer of premium guitar strings, bass strings, and guitar accessories, has harmonized its string making for musicians with something everyone needs these days, face masks, to assist during this novel coronavirus outbreak.

The guitar accessories plant, located in Coachella, has transformed a portion of its manufacturing facility to produce approximately 400 two-ply 100% cotton knit jersey masks each day to help meet the community's increased need. This comes on the heels of the Riverside County mandate that everyone wear facial protection while outside.

"We are dedicating our accessories and strap manufacturing departments to producing mask and are making it a top priority," said Brian Ball, CEO of Ernie Ball. "The Coachella Valley is our home and we want to help both local charities and the residents as well."

The first several runs of masks will be donated to the employees and clienteles of Martha's Village and other Coachella Valley organizations.

"This is an amazing, potentially life-saving donation and fulfills a very important need for both our frontline staff and more than 120 homeless residents, of which over half are families with children, that otherwise cannot afford masks," said Linda Barrack, president and CEO of Martha's Village. "We have over 60 employees that are working very hard to keep up with the rising level of services from the community during this pandemic and this will help to continue to ensure their safety."

In the near future, Ernie Ball plans to make masks available to all Coachella Valley residents for free. Residents will be able to sign up online and a free mask will be delivered to their home.

"We will be sure to alert residents when masks are available," commented Ball. "We believe it's by joining together that we stay strong and we are proud to play a role in helping our community be safe."

Photo courtesy of Ernie Ball

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).