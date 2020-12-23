Guitar Legend VINNIE MOORE Releases Music Video For 'Same Sun Shines'

Guitar legend Vinnie Moore, best known for his solo albums and work with rock icons UFO, has released a music video for "Same Sun Shines", a song from his latest critically acclaimed album "Soul Shifter".

Says Vinnie: "I wrote this song at a time when I was struggling to find some light at the end of the tunnel. It was me trying to lift myself up and reconnect with feeling positive and focusing on the good things. I was looking up at the sun and thinking about how it's always there; always has been. We all go through cloudy patches, but just have to remember that beyond those clouds the light is still there and continues to shine. You will lose it at times, but can always find it again. Hopefully the song is uplifting to others as it was for me. It is one of my favorite songs on the 'Soul Shifter' album and my first choice for a video. We're all living through unprecedented times right now unfortunately, but have to believe we're eventually going to come out the other side and find brighter times again.

"Wayne Joyner put this video together for me and created some very cool graphics which he mixed in with footage of me playing. He has also done videos for KANSAS, SEVENDUST, FOZZY, L.A. GUNS, BLACK STONE CHERRY, DREAM THEATER, Robby Krieger, Jon Anderson and Devin Townsend."

The follow-up to Moore's critically acclaimed 2015 "Aerial Visions" album, "Soul Shifter" was released in October 2019 on his label Mind's Eye Music. Vinnie's ninth solo LP features guest appearances by Rudy Sarzo (OZZY OSBOURNE, QUIET RIOT) and Jordan Rudess (DREAM THEATER), with Richie Monica on drums, Michael Bean (bassist from Vinnie's "Time Odyssey" album), John Cassidy (keyboards) and John Pessoni (drums).

Vinnie is considered one of the originators of shred guitar, and has released nine influential solo albums, and six albums and a live DVD as a member of rock royalty legends UFO. He's made countless album guest appearances, and has even recorded the soundtrack for a Pepsi TV commercial. He's been a member of Alice Cooper's band and was opening act for RUSH on their "Roll The Bones" tour with his own band. His solo and UFO recordings as well as live performances have amassed rave reviews all around the globe from both fans and music press, catapulting him into guitar icon distinction. He has been an inspiration for fans and guitarists worldwide.

A few years ago, Moore stated about his songwriting approach and musical influences: "I hope to keep growing and learning as a songwriter and as a player, and to explore different musical directions, kind of following the inspiration wherever it leads. I don't plan ahead musically, which keeps things interesting for me. I want to continue following my muse into areas that inspire and excite me. I am basically a rock guy, but love many different styles of music, and am often inspired by — and learn from — all of them. Music is so vast, and there are so many things to pick up from all the different styles. I've kind of always been like this, drawing on different musical influences, partly because I like lots of different things and partly… because I get bored easily. Exploring different directions is fun, and it keeps me excited as both a writer and a player."

