March 4, 2020 0 Comments

Guitar Icon JOE BONAMASSA Announces New Project, THE SLEEP EAZYS

Joe Bonamassa will release a full-length instrumental album, "Easy To Buy, Hard To Sell", from his brand new project, THE SLEEP EAZYS, on April 10 via Provogue/J&R Adventures. The first single, "Bond (On Her Majesty's Secret Service)", a nod to the 1969 classic action film, is now available on all streaming services. As producer, the blues-rock titan enlisted some of his frequent collaborators, along with his all-star touring band, to play on the LP.

"Easy To Buy, Hard To Sell" takes a slight departure from Bonamassa's revered repertoire, with the intent of honoring Danny Gatton, one of his most influential mentors, as well as covering instrumental versions of some of his favorites from Frank Sinatra, Danny Gatton, Tony Joe White, King Curtis and more.

Bonamassa states about the project: "To be honest, I have always wanted to do a record like this. But to be even more honest, I'm not sure I was ready, both professionally and musically, until now. The time finally felt right to finally pay tribute to a mentor, a friend and one of the greatest guitarists of all time: the late great Danny Gatton. My time hanging out and jamming with Danny as a child shaped my playing and musical pathway more than just about anyone."

Largely comprised of Joe's touring band, THE SLEEP EAZYS includes "Late Night With David Letterman"'s Anton Fig (percussion), Musicians Hall Of Famer Michael Rhodes (bass), Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Reese Wynans (keyboards), Lee Thornburg (trumpet), Paulie Cerra (saxophone), along with Jade MacRae and Juanita Tippins on background vocals, and, of course, Bonamassa on guitar. Accompanying the stellar and tight-knit cast are Jimmy Hall on harmonica and esteemed multi-instrumentalist John Jorgenson. Fans of Bonamassa will enjoy the larger-than-life sound of the star-studded collective that is THE SLEEP EAZYS, providing an array of sounds in everything from jazz to bluegrass, funk, rockabilly and more. With the caliber and expertise of musicians on this album, it is sure to catch fire and grab the attention of music lovers and critics worldwide.

This album follows Bonamassa's other successful collaborative albums, including the adventurous side projects BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION, ROCK CANDY FUNK PARTY and Beth Hart. Collectively, Bonamassa has over 40 albums to date and recently finished recording his next solo studio album at the legendary Abbey Road Studios. His latest album, "Live At Sydney Opera House", marked his 22nd No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart. "Sweet Release", Reese Wynans's debut solo album, was also Bonamassa's first venture as a record producer, a role he thoroughly enjoys and plans to revisit in several upcoming albums.

"Easy To Buy, Hard To Sell" track listing:

01. Fun House
02. Move
03. Ace Of Spades
04. Ha So
05. Hawaiian Eye
06. Bond (On Her Majesty's Secret Service)
07. Polk Salad Annie
08. Blue Nocturne
09. It Was A Very Good Year

