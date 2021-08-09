Grindcore Legends TERRORIZER Sign With EARACHE RECORDS

American grindcore icons TERRORIZER have signed a worldwide deal with Earache Records.

Before drummer Pete Sandoval recorded MORBID ANGEL's first album, 1989's "Altars Of Madness", he performed on two demos and a split album with his original band TERRORIZER. Today, the group's 1989 full-length debut "World Downfall" is still considered a pinnacle for death metal and grindcore, featuring impossibly fast blast-beats and double-bass drumming along with a blitzkrieg attack by late guitarist Jesse Pintado (NAPALM DEATH), and ex-vocalist Oscar Garcia (NAUSEA). The 1989 lineup was rounded out by Sandoval and then-fellow MORBID ANGEL bandmate David Vincent on bass.

Over the next twenty-three years, Sandoval took time between MORBID ANGEL albums to continue working with TERRORIZER, recording two more cataclysmic full-lengths, 2006's "Darker Days Ahead" and 2012's "Hordes Of Zombies". Six years down the burning highway, TERRORIZER released 2018's "Caustic Attack", described at the time as "their heaviest and most eclectic album to date."

Earache founder and managing director Digby Pearson commented: "TERRORIZER was one of the first wave of bands I worked with and were true pioneers of grind, back when only a handful of musicians even played extreme metal. The band lasted for too short a time because two members quickly joined other bands (NAPALM DEATH and MORBID ANGEL) who both began to tour the world and never looked back. Working with TERRORIZER once again, in 2021… Finally… It's their time to take center stage on the grindcore world they helped create."

Sandoval said: "For me, this isn't just an exciting and enthusiastic moment in my life to once again work with Dig Pearson, Al and the rest of the Earache staff, but it somehow also brings back strong and unforgettable memories from the early '90s and so on. We can never forget classic albums like TERRORIZER's 'World Downfall' and MORBID ANGEL's 'Altars Of Madness' and 'Blessed Are The Sick', which helped us grow musically and mentally, and helped shape and prepare the road for tons of other new young bands to follow and succeed. We did it together with Earache! So I'm looking forward to a new powerful and majestic TERRORIZER release and for a positive, great and successful relationship with Earache. Thank you guys!"

TERRORIZER vocalist and bassist Sam Molina added: "We are very appreciative for the opportunity to sign with Earache Records and eagerly look forward to a successful working relationship with a label holding the outstanding history that Earache has in the music industry."

TERRORIZER guitarist Lee Harrison stated: "Lots of stuff going on with the TERRORIZER camp and we are happy to report the new signing with Earache Records. We know Digby and Al are very supportive of what we're doing and are looking forward to big things coming in the future. It's great to have a powerful team behind us for this next record. Look forward to seeing all the fans on the road when we get out and support the release."

TERRORIZER is:

Pete Sandoval - drums

Lee Harrison - guitar

Sam Molina - bass/vocals