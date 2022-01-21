GRETA VAN FLEET's JAKE KISZKA Celebrates 61st Anniversary Of GIBSON's Iconic SG Guitar

Gibson, the iconic American instrument brand, has partnered with Jake Kiszka, guitarist of the Grammy-winning rock group GRETA VAN FLEET, to honor the SG, a seminal guitar in the rock 'n' roll revolution which celebrates its 61st anniversary this year.

"My first electric guitar was an SG with P90s, and I haven't gone back on it since," says Kiszka. "The '61, this particular model, has defined me as a player and I think I've defined it in return. Moving forward with GRETA VAN FLEET and the SG allows me to be more dynamic and create sounds that are more outside the realm of conventional."

Kiszka has been drawn to the unique and modern design of the Gibson SG since he was only three years old. From the very beginning, Jake has been determined to unlock the SG's mystery and has used the influential instrument to forge his own legacy in rock 'n' roll. Catch Jake and his SG in action on stage as GRETA VAN FLEET launch their "Dreams In Gold" 2022 arena tour on March 10.

In 1961, big changes came to the Gibson Les Paul in the form of a sleek, all-new cutaway, all mahogany, modern body guitar design named the SG. One of Gibson's most popular guitars to date, the SG's devilish points and curves, blistering tone and fast-playing neck have made the SG, aka "Solid Guitar," one of the most coveted and revered 1960s Gibson models. The SG has been the favorite of some of the most legendary guitarists ever, including Angus Young, George Harrison and many more. Gibson's then-president Ted McCarty felt the market demanded new and innovative designs, and the now iconic SG shape became one of the greatest guitars of all time.

From then to now, the new 60th-anniversary Gibson Custom Shop guitars replicate the first Les Paul SG Custom and Standard ever made, complete with the Sideways Vibrola, a side-pull action vibrato that is similar to those found on models from the early 1960s. In one of Gibson's most faithful recreations yet, the Gibson Custom Shop 60th Anniversary '61 Les Paul SG is a stunner from top to bottom, and in the hands of Jake Kiszka, it comes to life.

