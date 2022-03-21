GRETA VAN FLEET Postpones Remaining Spring 2022 'Dreams In Gold' Tour Dates

GRETA VAN FLEET has postponed the remaining dates on its spring 2022 "Dreams In Gold" tour. The band called off the shows, which were originally scheduled to take place between March 22 and April 2, just days after GRETA VAN FLEET guitarist Jake Kiszka was hospitalized with pneumonia.
Earlier today, GRETA VAN FLEET released the following statement: "We are disheartened to announce that the shows from March 22nd through April 2nd must be rescheduled for the health and safety of our brother, Jake.
"We recognize how upsetting this news is and share your disappointment. While Jake has been discharged after being hospitalized for four days, he is still struggling with pneumonia and its symptoms. The healing process is long and slower than anticipated. Jake wanted to push through, however doctors have advised doing so could potentially lead to further complications and a longer recovery.
"Right now, we are actively working on rescheduling and will share information about the new dates as quickly as possible. We are determined to play these shows.
"To our fans in Madison, WI - unfortunately, the March 22nd performance must be canceled due to planned venue renovations later this year. However, we love you and your city, and will find a way to make it up to you. Refunds will be available at point of purchase.
"To the fans, friends, and family that planned to travel great lengths to be with us – your unwavering support has not gone unnoticed. We appreciate your dedication, understanding, grace, and sympathy.
"This is only the beginning of the tour and it is important for Jake to heal so the rest of 'Dreams In Gold' 2022 can continue as planned through the rest of the year, starting in South America.
"Love and light, Jake, Josh, Sam, & Danny".
GRETA VAN FLEET announced on March 16 that it would be canceling its stops in Flint and Ypsilanti, Michigan after several bandmates fell ill. At the time, the group confirmed that COVID-19 was ruled out "after medical consultation." Although the band initially said its planned to continue its "Dreams In Gold" tour this past Saturday, March 19 in Huntington, West Virginia, that show has since also been postponed.
GRETA VAN FLEET launched its U.S. tour on March 10 at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
The band supported METALLICA on February 25 in Las Vegas and recently announced two additional dates with the California metal giants.
GRETA VAN FLEET will be joined by a host of acclaimed artists on their fall tour, including THE PRETTY RECKLESS, HOUNDMOUTH, DURAND JONES & THE INDICATIONS, FRUIT BATS, Robert Finley, CROWN LANDS and Hannah Wicklund.
The group is touring in support of their acclaimed sophomore album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate", released last year to extensive chart and critical success. The album debuted at No. 1 Billboard Rock Album, No. 1 Billboard Hard Rock Album, No. 1 Billboard Vinyl Album, No. 2 Billboard Top Album Sales and in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200. The album currently has 275,000 in sales, with streaming numbers at 200 million and continuing to climb.
— Greta Van Fleet (@GretaVanFleet) March 21, 2022
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).