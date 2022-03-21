GRETA VAN FLEET Postpones Remaining Spring 2022 'Dreams In Gold' Tour Dates

GRETA VAN FLEET has postponed the remaining dates on its spring 2022 "Dreams In Gold" tour. The band called off the shows, which were originally scheduled to take place between March 22 and April 2, just days after GRETA VAN FLEET guitarist Jake Kiszka was hospitalized with pneumonia.

Earlier today, GRETA VAN FLEET released the following statement: "We are disheartened to announce that the shows from March 22nd through April 2nd must be rescheduled for the health and safety of our brother, Jake.

"We recognize how upsetting this news is and share your disappointment. While Jake has been discharged after being hospitalized for four days, he is still struggling with pneumonia and its symptoms. The healing process is long and slower than anticipated. Jake wanted to push through, however doctors have advised doing so could potentially lead to further complications and a longer recovery.

"Right now, we are actively working on rescheduling and will share information about the new dates as quickly as possible. We are determined to play these shows.

"To our fans in Madison, WI - unfortunately, the March 22nd performance must be canceled due to planned venue renovations later this year. However, we love you and your city, and will find a way to make it up to you. Refunds will be available at point of purchase.

"To the fans, friends, and family that planned to travel great lengths to be with us – your unwavering support has not gone unnoticed. We appreciate your dedication, understanding, grace, and sympathy.

"This is only the beginning of the tour and it is important for Jake to heal so the rest of 'Dreams In Gold' 2022 can continue as planned through the rest of the year, starting in South America.

"Love and light, Jake, Josh, Sam, & Danny".

GRETA VAN FLEET announced on March 16 that it would be canceling its stops in Flint and Ypsilanti, Michigan after several bandmates fell ill. At the time, the group confirmed that COVID-19 was ruled out "after medical consultation." Although the band initially said its planned to continue its "Dreams In Gold" tour this past Saturday, March 19 in Huntington, West Virginia, that show has since also been postponed.

GRETA VAN FLEET launched its U.S. tour on March 10 at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The band supported METALLICA on February 25 in Las Vegas and recently announced two additional dates with the California metal giants.

GRETA VAN FLEET will be joined by a host of acclaimed artists on their fall tour, including THE PRETTY RECKLESS, HOUNDMOUTH, DURAND JONES & THE INDICATIONS, FRUIT BATS, Robert Finley, CROWN LANDS and Hannah Wicklund.

The group is touring in support of their acclaimed sophomore album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate", released last year to extensive chart and critical success. The album debuted at No. 1 Billboard Rock Album, No. 1 Billboard Hard Rock Album, No. 1 Billboard Vinyl Album, No. 2 Billboard Top Album Sales and in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200. The album currently has 275,000 in sales, with streaming numbers at 200 million and continuing to climb.

