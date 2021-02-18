GRETA VAN FLEET Drops Music Video For New Single 'Heat Above'

Grammy-winning band GRETA VAN FLEET has released the official music video for its new single, "Heat Above". It is the third track released from their forthcoming sophomore studio album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate", produced by Greg Kurstin (Paul McCartney, FOO FIGHTERS, Adele) and due out April 16 (Lava/Republic Records). "Heat Above" is an ethereal track that opens with a Hammond B3 seeping in slowly to set the tone for a triumphant sonic build.

"There's plenty of love left in this world, even though it may not seem like it," said Sam Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist for GRETA VAN FLEET. "And that's what 'Heat Above' is about, rising to the stars together."

GRETA VAN FLEET added: "'Heat Above' is theatrical, eloquent, and exaggerated. This is a dream in the clouds, a moment of peace in the storm. Thematically, we are dead center in the cult of Heaven, surreal, strange and free."

The band first debuted the song with Zane Lowe on "The Zane Lowe Show" via Apple Music 1 in an interview where they discussed what it was like to work with a new producer, the personal growth they've seen over the last three years, and where in the world they've been in the extended downtime away from touring.

"The Battle At Garden's Gate" is a reflection of GRETA VAN FLEET's journey into the present. With string orchestras, explorative songs, and the band building a visual story with every track, it has an elevated elegance unseen yet from the young band. It explores the boundaries of the group's artistry, with physical copies of the record featuring a stunning 16-page booklet full of mythical, transcendent visuals and metaphysical symbols for each track.

In three years, GRETA VAN FLEET (Josh Kiszka on vocals, Jake Kiszka on guitars, Sam Kiszka on bass and keyboards, and Danny Wagner on drums) went from touring the grimy rock bars of Detroit and Saginaw to headlining shows on five continents with audiences triple their hometown’s population. The band that once attracted crowds of teens to improvised forest concerts, have now sold over one million tickets worldwide.

The twelve songs and symbols on "The Battle At Garden's Gate" were revealed this week and touch upon themes of freedom, self-empowerment, power in community, and respect for Mother Earth.

"The Battle At Garden's Gate" track listing:

01. Heat Above

02. My Way, Soon

03. Broken Bells

04. Built by Nations

05. Age of Machine

06. Tears of Rain

07. Stardust Chords

08. Light My Love

09. Caravel

10. The Barbarians

11. Trip the Light Fantastic

12. The Weight of Dreams

