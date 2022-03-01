GRETA VAN FLEET Announces Summer/Fall 2022 U.S. Arena Tour Dates

On the heels of its sold-out spring 2022 "Dreams In Gold" arena tour, Grammy Award-winning rock band GRETA VAN FLEET has announced new arena shows for this fall. Kicking off August 16 in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, the band will make stops in 42 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

There will be a fan presale on March 2 and a local venue presale on March 3, with general ticket on sale March 4 at 12 p.m. local time. Fans can sign up for presale at peacefularmy.com.

The expansive new dates follow the band’s spring tour, which sold out over 100,000 tickets in just two days and kicks off coming up on March 10.

GRETA VAN FLEET supported METALLICA on February 25 in Las Vegas and recently announced two additional dates with the California metal giants.

GRETA VAN FLEET will be joined by a host of acclaimed artists on their fall tour, including THE PRETTY RECKLESS, HOUNDMOUTH, DURAND JONES & THE INDICATIONS, FRUIT BATS, Robert Finley, CROWN LANDS and Hannah Wicklund.

Earlier this year, GRETA VAN FLEET's Jake Kiszka partnered with Gibson to honor the SG, a seminal guitar in the rock 'n' roll revolution which celebrates its 61st anniversary this year.

The group is touring in support of their acclaimed sophomore album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate", released last year to extensive chart and critical success. The album debuted at No. 1 Billboard Rock Album, No. 1 Billboard Hard Rock Album, No. 1 Billboard Vinyl Album, No. 2 Billboard Top Album Sales and in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200. The album currently has 275,000 in sales, with streaming numbers at 200 million and continuing to climb.

New GRETA VAN FLEET tour dates:

August 11 - Highmark Stadium - Buffalo, NY*

August 14 - PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA*

August 16 - Centre Videotron - Quebec City, QC†

August 18 - Centre Bell - Montreal, QC†

August 19 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON†

August 22 - Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg, MB†

August 23 - Brandt Centre - Regina, SK†

August 26 - Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, AB†

August 27 - Rogers Place - Edmonton, AB†

August 29 - Prospera Place - Kelowna, BC†

August 30 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC†

September 02 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA ‡

September 03 - ExtraMile Arena - Boise, ID ‡

September 20 - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum - Fort Wayne, IN §

September 21 - Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, IA§

September 23 - Fargodome - Fargo, ND§

September 24 - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center - Sioux Falls, SD§

September 27 - Huntington Center - Toldeo, OH§

September 28 - Thompson-Boling Arena - Knoxville, TN§

September 30 - John Paul Jones Arena - Charlottesville, VA§

October 01 - PPL Center - Allentown, PA§

October 04 - SNHU Arena - Manchester, NH§

October 05 - MVP Arena - Albany, NY§

October 07 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT§

October 08 - Cross Insurance Center - Bangor, ME§

October 18 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC**

October 19 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC**

October 21 - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, FL**

October 22 - Hertz Arena - Estero, FL**

October 25 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL**

October 26 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL**

October 28 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC**

October 29 - Legacy Arena at The BJCC - Birmingham, AL**

November 01 - Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA**

November 02 - Simmons Bank Arena - Little Rock, AR**

November 04 - Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK**

November 05 - AT&T Center - San Antonio, TX**

November 08 - Don Haskins Center - El Paso, TX**

November 09 - Tucson Arena - Tucson, AZ**

November 11 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA††

November 12 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA††

* With METALLICA

† With THE PRETTY RECKLESS and Hannah Wicklund

‡ Support to be determined

§ With HOUNDMOUTH and Robert Finley

** With DURAND JONES & THE INDICATIONS and CROWN LANDS

†† With FRUIT BATS and CROWN LANDS