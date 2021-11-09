GRETA VAN FLEET Announces 'Dreams In Gold' 2022 Tour

Following this year's sold-out headline events and a #1 Billboard Rock Album, Grammy-winning rock band GRETA VAN FLEET has announced the "Dreams In Gold" tour, which kicks off March 10 with the band making a triumphant return to their original stomping grounds in Michigan for a string of arena shows followed by Midwest dates and international shows in Mexico and Europe. Grammy-nominated group RIVAL SONS and critically acclaimed rising artist THE VELVETEERS will support the North American shows.

Tickets are on sale this Friday, November 12 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. There will be a fan presale on November 10, and a local venue presale on November 11.

"Strange Horizons", GRETA VAN FLEET's specialty events in 2021, saw sold-out shows in Nashville, Bridgeport, Chicago and Los Angeles. The group's critically acclaimed album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate", was released earlier this year to extensive chart success and fanfare, debuting as No. 1 Billboard Rock Album, No. 1 Billboard Hard Rock Album, No. 1 Billboard Vinyl Album, No. 2 Billboard Top Album Sales and landing in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200.

"The Battle At Garden's Gate" explores the boundaries of the group's artistry and reflects heavily on the individual members' personal and spiritual growth during their rapid rise. "There was a lot of self-evolution happening during the writing of this album that was prompted by experiences I had, experiences we all had," explains vocalist Josh Kiszka. "It's reflecting a lot of the world that we've seen, and I think that it's reflecting a lot of personal truth."

Formed in Frankenmuth, Michigan back in 2012, GRETA VAN FLEET consists of three brothers, vocalist Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka and bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka, as well as drummer Danny Wagner. Together they have performed across multiple continents, sold over two million albums worldwide, performed on late night television shows, topped the Billboard U.S. Mainstream Rock and Active Rock charts and won the Grammy Award for "Best Rock Album" in 2019.

"Dreams In Gold" tour dates

March 10 - Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI

March 12 - The DeltaPlex Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

March 13 - Dow Event Center - Saginaw, MI

March 16 - Dort Financial Center - Flint, MI

March 17 - EMU Convocation Center - Ypsilanti, MI

March 19 - Mountain Health Arena - Huntington, WV

March 22 - Kohl Center - Madison, WI

March 23 - Resch Center - Green Bay, WI

March 25 - CHI Health Center Omaha - Omaha, NE

March 26 - Peoria Civic Center - Peoria, IL

March 29 - Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH

March 30 - GIANT Center - Hershey, PA

April 01 - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena - Atlantic City, NJ

April 02 - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena - Atlantic City, NJ

May 03 - Qualistage - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

May 16 - Pepsi Center - Mexico City, Mexico

June 05 - Grona Lund - Stockholm, Sweden

June 11 - Theatre Antique de Vienne - Vienne, France

June 14 - Tanzbrunnen - Cologne, Germany

June 15 - Jarhunderthalle - Frankfurt, Germany

June 23 - Fairview - Dublin, Ireland

June 25 - Alexandra Palace, London, UK

June 28 - O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK

June 29 - O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK