GRETA VAN FLEET And THE HU Among Confirmed Artists For This Year's AUSTIN CITY LIMITS MUSIC FESTIVAL

GRETA VAN FLEET and THE HU are among the artists scheduled to perform at this year's Austin City Limits Music Festival. The event will return at full capacity this fall to celebrate its 20th anniversary with an extraordinary lineup featuring George Strait, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Rüfüs Du Sol, DaBaby, Erykah Badu, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Black Pumas and many more. ACL Fest 2021 will deliver an abundance of highly anticipated live music performances across eight stages at Zilker Park, October 1-3 and October 8-10.

Three-day general admission tickets for both weekends will be available at www.aclfestival.com starting at 12 p.m. CT today. Three-day GA+ tickets, three-day VIP and Platinum tickets and hotel packages are also available. Starting in 2021, VIP ticketholders will now enjoy two private lounges with viewing decks offering exceptional sightlines of the two main stages, and Platinum guest have the best seats in the house with exclusive viewing at six stages. A full list of GA, GA+, VIP and Platinum amenities can be viewed here. Music fans ages 10 and under will be admitted free of charge accompanied by a ticketed adult. One-day general admission tickets, one-day GA+ tickets, one-day VIP tickets, and one-day Platinum tickets will be available later in the year.

"Music is coming back strong to the live music capital of the world," said Austin mayor Steve Adler. "The return of Austin City Limits as an in-person festival celebrates that our efforts as a community to become vaccinated are working. Health and safety remain our top priority, and we will work closely with the organizers and Austin Public Health to ensure ACL Fest is in line with our health standards. We must continue to get everyone vaccinated and keep up our success."

The safety of fans, artists and staff remains a top priority. ACL Fest organizers are in regular communication with local health and public safety officials and will follow current recommendations and guidelines at the time of the festival. As the weekends approach, ACL Fest patrons will receive regular updates with important information regarding safety policies and procedures before entering Zilker Park, and which will also be shared at www.aclfestival.com, on social media and via the ACL Fest e-mail list. ACL Fest is excited to partner with the City of Austin and Austin Public Health to encourage vaccination in the months prior to the festival. Learn more about getting free vaccine without an appointment or registration at AustinTexas.gov/Covid19-vaccines or if you are coming from out of town, visit Vaccines.gov to find the nearest vaccine provider near you.

"Austin City Limits 2021 is a result of successful vaccine efforts and more than a year's worth of protection measures," said Austin-Travis County interim health authority Dr. Mark Escott. "Taking the shot is our shot at getting things back to normal and we envision this happening before October if we stay the course as a community. Thank you to all those who have done their part and took the vaccine and to ACL who will utilize their broad voice to encourage vaccination in the months leading to their monumental event."

Zilker Park has been the home of the Austin City Limits Music Festival for two decades. Since 2006, ACL Festival, in partnership with Austin Parks Foundation, has generated more than $41 million towards improvements to Zilker Park and parks across the city. In 2019, through a percentage of ticket sales, fans of ACL Fest contributed $6 million to improving Austin's public parks, trails and green spaces. Though 2020 brought many challenges, Austin Parks Foundation was able to utilize ACL Fest funds to help complete 13 park improvement projects including Georgian Acres Park, Colony Park District Park, Alliance Children’s Garden and Comal Pocket Park.