GRETA THUNBERG Reacts To MEAT LOAF's 'Brainwashed' Comment

Teenage climate-change activist Greta Thunberg has responded to Meat Loaf after the legendary singer accused her of being "brainwashed."
In a recent interview with U.K.'s Daily Mail, Meat Loaf said: "I feel for that Greta. She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn't. She hasn't done anything wrong but she's been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true."
Earlier today, Greta retweeted a story about the need to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and added the following comment: "It's not about Meatloaf. It's not about me. It's not about what some people call me. It's not about left or right. It's all about scientific facts. And that we're not aware of the situation. Unless we start to focus everything on this, our targets will soon be out of reach."
97 percent or more of actively publishing climate scientists agree that climate-warming trends over the past century are extremely likely due to human activities.
On Friday (January 3), HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale tweeted a link to a story about Meat Loaf's Greta comments and wrote in an accompanying message: "This is why the new gen has to step the fuck up!!" A short time later, her tweet was shared by former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach, who chimed in: "Obviously anybody who thinks climate change isn't real is the one who is brainwashed"
Meat Loaf, who campaigned with Mitt Romney in 2012 and worked with Donald Trump on "The Apprentice" back in 2010, previously claimed that he lost a few gigs thanks to politics.
Thunberg has gained international media attention in recent months for her outspoken activism on climate change, including delivering an impassioned speech to the United Nations Climate Action Summit calling out world leaders for not responding to the climate crisis with more urgency.
President Trump, who has repeatedly voiced skepticism about climate change, shared video of Thunberg's speech on Twitter, and above it wrote, sarcastically, that "she seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"
It’s not about Meatloaf.
It’s not about me.
It’s not about what some people call me.
It’s not about left or right.
It’s all about scientific facts.
And that we’re not aware of the situation.
Unless we start to focus everything on this, our targets will soon be out of reach. https://t.co/UwyoSnLiK2
— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 6, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).