GREEN DAY Covers KISS's 'Rock And Roll All Nite' In Dallas; PAUL STANLEY And GENE SIMMONS Approve

GREEN DAY played a cover of the KISS classic "Rock And Roll All Nite" during its concert Saturday night (July 24) at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Fan-filmed video of the performance can be seen below.

Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons both tweeted out a short video of GREEN DAY's rendition, and offered their praise for the Northern California band, with Stanley writing: "'Tonight In DALLAS!' Another reason to love @GreenDay!" Simmons chimed in: ""@GreenDay In Houston [sic] yesterday! Thank you, Gentlemen." The official KISS Twitter account also shared the clip and added the message: "@GreenDay 'Rock And Roll All Nite' tonight in Dallas. SO Cool! #KISSisEverywhere!"

