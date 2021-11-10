GREEN DAY And NINE INCH NAILS To Headline SHAKY KNEES Music Festival 2022

November 10, 2021 0 Comments

GREEN DAY, NINE INCH NAILS and MY MORNING JACKET will headline Shaky Knees music festival's ninth edition, set to take place April 29 - May 1, 2022 at Central Park in downtown Atlanta. The impressive lineup features over 50 bands on four stages. Three-day and one-day general admission, GA+, VIP and platinum tickets go on sale tomorrow, November 11 at 10 a.m. ET via www.shakykneesfestival.com.

VIP tickets include up-close, prime viewing areas at three stages, plus a viewing platform with elevated sightlines of the main stage. VIP also includes two VIP lounges that feature shady seating, premium air-conditioned restrooms, complimentary bites, full-service cash bars, along with complimentary beer and water.

Platinum tickets include exclusive viewing areas at three stages, a platinum viewing deck with elevated sightlines of the main stage, and access to the air-conditioned platinum lounge featuring a full-service open bar, complimentary bites and catered dinner, relaxed seating, premium air-conditioned restrooms, concierge services and more.

To purchase three-day or one-day tickets and for the full list of amenities, visit www.shakykneesfestival.com. Prices will increase closer to the festival.

Head to www.shakykneesfestival.com to sign up to be the first to receive Shaky Knees updates and information and follow Shaky Knees on social media to stay in the loop on all festival announcements.

