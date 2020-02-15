GREEN CARNATION To Release First New Album In 14 Years, 'Leaves Of Yesteryear', In May

Norwegian progressive metal act GREEN CARNATION will release "Leaves Of Yesteryear", its first collection of new music in 14 years, on May 8 via Season Of Mist. The cover artwork was created by Niklas Sundin and can be found below.

"The cover contains elements from the lyrics on the album, affected by the music and expressed through the cover artist Niklas Sundin's pencil," singer Kjetil Nordhus says. "Niklas put a lot of effort into going deep into this album, and came up with a few different sketches. We immediately fell for this one. It is rich in detail, is eye catching and, of course, has Niklas's signature, which we are very fond of."

Track listing:

01. Leaves Of Yesteryear (08:03)

02. Sentinels (05:42)

03. My Dark Reflections Of Life And Death (15:36)

04. Hounds (10:10)

05. Solitude (05:05)

Total: 0:44:36

After almost 10 years of total silence, GREEN CARNATION announced its comeback to the international metal scene for the 15th anniversary of their cult classic "Light Of Day, Day Of Darkness" in 2016.

GREEN CARNATION from Kristiansand, Norway, was founded as early as 1990. After founding member Tchort joined legends-to-be EMPEROR and continued in SATYRICON and EINHERJER, the band was laid to rest until its debut album, "A Journey To The End Of The Night", came out in 2000. Following a period with lineup changes, 2001 marked the release of the band's epic "Light Of Day, Day Of Darkness".

With their albums "A Blessing In Disguise" (2003) and "The Quiet Offspring" (2005), GREEN CARNATION shifted towards a more rock-orientated style, before they surprised everyone with the stripped-down record "Acoustic Verses" in 2006. What followed in the same year is perhaps one of the most spectacular DVD recordings metal history. The band played a show in the mountains, under a 30-meter-high dam. Only a year later, GREEN CARNATION disbanded.

After the successful return in 2016, the band continued to play shows in 2017 and 2018. In September 2019, the progressive metal act announced that it was going to record its first album in 14 years at DUB Studio with producer Endre Kirkesola (ABBATH, IN VAIN, SOLEFALD), who also helmed "Light Of Day, Day Of Darkness".

GREEN CARNATION is:

Kjetil Nordhus - vocals

Tchort - guitars

Bjørn Harstad - guitars

Stein Roger Sordal - bass

Kenneth Silden - keys

Jonathan Alejandro Perez - drums

Photo: Petter Sandell

