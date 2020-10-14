GREAT WHITE's MITCH MALLOY Suffers 'Serious Allergic Reaction,' Misses Jackson, Mississippi Concert

October 14, 2020 0 Comments

GREAT WHITE singer Mitch Malloy was forced to miss the band's performance last night (Tuesday, October 13) at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson, Mississippi after suffering a serious allergic reaction triggered by a long-standing food allergy.

One concert attendee wrote on social media that the rest of GREAT WHITE went ahead with the show by playing a number of previously unrehearsed covers, including songs by LED ZEPPELIN, AC/DC, ZZ TOP and WHITESNAKE. Guitarist Jeff Blando of SLAUGHTER, which was also on the bill, stepped in and handled lead vocals for some of the tracks, with GREAT WHITE and SLAUGHTER drummers swapping places for different songs. The set ended with GREAT WHITE's "Once Bitten Twice Shy", with keyboard player Michael Lardie singing.

Earlier today, the following message was posted on Mitch's Facebook page: "Mitch would like to thank everyone for reaching out and sending their thoughts and prayers this morning. Last night before the GREAT WHITE show (where socially distanced measures were taken) at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, he had a serious allergic reaction triggered by a long-standing food allergy. Mitch would especially like to thank the first responders and the University of Mississippi Medical Center for their excellent and prompt care. Mitch is already home in Florida resting and recuperating."

Last month, GREAT WHITE started taking pre-orders for a new live CD/DVD set apparently titled "Live". The effort is expected to include the band's August 2018 performance at the Kentucky State Fair, featuring Malloy, who joined the group earlier that year following the departure of Terry Ilous.

Ilous, frontman of '80s L.A. hard rockers XYZ, joined GREAT WHITE in 2010 after stepping in for touring vocalist Jani Lane (WARRANT).

The Ilous-led GREAT WHITE released two albums, 2012's "Elation" and 2017's "Full Circle", before Terry was dismissed from the group.

This version of GREAT WHITE is not to be confused with JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE, which features original GREAT WHITE singer Jack Russell alongside Robby Lochner (FIGHT) on guitar, Dan McNay on bass, Tony Montana on guitar and Dicki Fliszar on drums.

