GREAT WHITE Singer MITCH MALLOY Releases Video For 'My Therapy' From Solo Band MALLOY

GREAT WHITE singer Mitch Malloy has released a music video for the song "My Therapy" from his solo band, simply dubbed MALLOY.

MALLOY consists of Mitch on lead vocals alongside four members of the band ALL OR NOTHING, Bret Carlisle on rhythm guitar, Jacob Mann on lead guitar, Skylar McCain on drums and Ian Smith on bass.

Mitch is perhaps best known for his brief stint with VAN HALEN after the band split with Sammy Hagar. In 1996, Malloy was invited to Eddie Van Halen's studio to try out for the group and recorded a demo of the classic "Panama" before being told by Eddie he got the gig. However, his joining VAN HALEN was reportedly overridden by then-manager Ray Danniels, who wanted Gary Cherone (EXTREME) as Hagar's replacement.

Malloy's involvement with VAN HALEN is the focus of a short documentary, "Mitch Malloy: Van Halen's Lost Boy", which was uploaded to YouTube in 2013.

Malloy joined GREAT WHITE as the replacement for Terry Ilous, who was fired from the group in July 2018.

Ilous, formerly of '80s L.A. hard rockers XYZ, connected with GREAT WHITE in 2010 after stepping in for touring vocalist Jani Lane (WARRANT).

The Ilous-led GREAT WHITE released two albums, 2012's "Elation" and 2017's "Full Circle", before Terry was shown the door.

Malloy's influences include AEROSMITH, CHEAP TRICK, HEART, FOGHAT and DEEP PURPLE.

