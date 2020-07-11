GREAT WHITE Plays Concert In North Dakota With No Restrictions In Place: No Social Distancing, No Masks (Video)

GREAT WHITE played an outdoor show this past Thursday night (July 9) in Dickinson, North Dakota as part of "First On First: Dickinson Summer Nights". Video footage of the concert is available below. More video, shot from a different location, can be found here.

While numerous events have been imposing restrictions, such as wearing masks and social distancing, "First On First" has no such rules in place.

"We do not have restrictions, believe it or not, we don't have any," April Getz, an event coordinator for Odd Fellows, which organizes, runs and comes up with the funding for the events, told The Dickinson Press. "It's one of those things where if people feel comfortable coming down and mixing and mingling, that's their personal choice. We're leaving it up to everybody that chooses to attend."

As of Saturday (July 11), there have been a total of 4,243 confirmed coronavirus cases in North Dakota. A total of 87 people have died so far in the state as a result of COVID-19. 83 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

An average of around 3,700 tests are being conducted daily in North Dakota, where the positivity rate has remained relatively low. 4,327 tests were conducted Friday, yielding a 2% positivity rate.

North Dakota's pandemic-high number of active cases came May 21, when 670 residents were infected.

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of concerts and festivals have either been postponed or canceled, as social distancing and self-quarantining make performing live music and attending live shows all but impossible.

Earlier in the month, former GREAT WHITE and current JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE singer Jack Russell blasted people who refuse to wear a mask in public spaces to protect others from possible infection.

Russell addressed the hot-button issue as lawmakers push harder for their constituents to wear face masks to limit the spread of coronavirus. President Donald Trump has been loath to wear a mask, despite the advice of public health experts.

Asked in an interview with Austria's Mulatschag if he goes out often while in quarantine, Russell — who lives on a 45-foot yacht in Redondo Beach, California — said: "No. I go to the store when I have to. There's no need to be out [in public places]. People don't take it seriously — they don't take the virus seriously. It's sad.

"I don't know what everybody else out there is thinking — they may think I'm full of it — but I take this very seriously.

"It's no small wonder that when you open all these places up, 'Gee, the numbers [of coronavirus cases] rose up.' It's, like, what did you think was gonna happen? It's, like, 'I took my mask off and I got COVID.' Well, what a big surprise that is.

"People just don't think. They come down to the beach down here and they wanna pretend like [the virus] doesn't exist. Well, that's fine. If you wanna get sick, that's great. But put your mask on for me, because I've got my mask on.

"The numbers, the way it works out, if I just wear [my mask], I'm not that safe. If you put yours on too, I'm 70 percent safe as opposed to being zero-point-something [safe]. It's amazing the amount that it changes.

"It's, like, if you don't wanna help yourself, help everybody else. 'Well, it's my right. It's my human right.' Well, look, dude, you've gotta pay for your car to get smogged, you've gotta have a seat belt, you have a driver's license, you have to have a license to be born, you have to have a marriage license. I mean, so you have to wear a mask for a while so you don't die. What's the problem?"

Russell and guitarist Mark Kendall founded GREAT WHITE in 1982. Both musicians were present at the 2003 show in Rhode Island that claimed 100 lives. At the time of the fire, which was caused by the band's pyrotechnic display, the group that was on the road was called JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE. Kendall said he was asked to join Russell and his solo band on the tour to help boost attendance. Kendall later explained that the name GREAT WHITE was displayed on the marquee outside The Station nightclub because the owner of the venue wanted to "sell more tickets."

Earlier this year, GREAT WHITE guitarist Mark Kendall told Rockbandreviews.com that he and his bandmates have "been going crazy lately" working on material for their next album. The effort will mark GREAT WHITE's first collection of new songs with singer Mitch Malloy, who joined the group in 2018 following the departure of Terry Ilous.



Mitch Malloy and Great White... First on First!!!!!!! Posted by Christine Biel on Thursday, July 9, 2020

As the singer(Great White) said, “the best venue, for Rock n Roll in the country right now” North Dakota ❤️ Posted by Bonnie Wells on Friday, July 10, 2020