GREAT WHITE Drummer AUDIE DESBROW Agrees With PRESIDENT TRUMP On Border Security

GREAT WHITE drummer Audie Desbrow has accused Gov. Gavin Newsom of "ruining our great state of California" with his policies on illegal immigration.
Desbrow made his comments two months after Newsom said that he wanted to extend health care to older low-income immigrants who are in the country illegally.
After President Donald Trump once again connected the current coronavirus pandemic to the subject of immigration, writing to his 75 million Twitter followers, "THIS IS WHY WE NEED BORDERS!", Desbrow responded, writing: "Exactly! Our Gov. Nuisance [sic] here in Ca. Wants every illegal who might possibly be infected to camp out here and get more people sick. Not a smart move. Ruining our great state of California."
Last year, California became the first state to offer full health benefits to low-income adults 25 and younger living in the country illegally.
About 30% of the three million people in California who don't have health insurance are living in the country illegally, according to the California Health Care Foundation.
Last month, GREAT WHITE guitarist Mark Kendall told Rockbandreviews.com that he and his bandmates have "been going crazy lately" working on material for the band's next album. The effort will mark GREAT WHITE's first collection of new songs with singer Mitch Malloy, who joined the group in 2018 following the departure of Terry Ilous.
Ilous, frontman of '80s L.A. hard rockers XYZ, joined GREAT WHITE in 2010 after stepping in for touring vocalist Jani Lane (WARRANT).
The Ilous-led GREAT WHITE released two albums, 2012's "Elation" and 2017's "Full Circle", before Terry was dismissed from the group.
This version of GREAT WHITE is not to be confused with JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE, which features original GREAT WHITE singer Jack Russell alongside Robby Lochner (FIGHT) on guitar, Dan McNay on bass, Tony Montana on guitar and Dicki Fliszar on drums.
