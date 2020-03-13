GRAVE DIGGER To Celebrate 40th Anniversary With 'Fields Of Blood' Album

German metallers GRAVE DIGGER will celebrate their 40th anniversary with the release of their 20th studio album, titled "Fields Of Blood", on May 29 via Napalm Records. The disc will take us on an emotional journey through Scottish history and into explosive sound landscapes. Driving riffs and epic choruses meet the famous "Great Highland Bagpipes": In the Highlands, the battlefields of Stirling, Bannockburn and Culloden, the listener will find himself on a rollercoaster between grief and triumph again, suffers and wins with the Scottish freedom fighters. After "The Clans Will Rise Again" and "Tunes Of War", GRAVE DIGGER closes its Highland saga in epic style.

Today, the iconic band has not only unveiled the incredible album artwork, but is also sharing a first single to the epic magnum opus, "All For The Kingdom". And this track perfectly sets the scene for the final and long-awaited part of their Scottish highland trilogy: "All For The Kingdom" is a mercilessly epic song that shows the direction of the new GRAVE DIGGER album. No prisoners are taken here and GRAVE DIGGER prove what they do best even after 40 years of their impressive band history. Choruses and riffs that cut into your ear canals and hearts to stay there, as well as hundreds of thousands Highlanders have remained on the battlefields, believing in a better life in freedom and independence.

"We did it again and put on the kilts... as we always got fascinated by Scotland and its history," says frontman Chris Boltendahl. "For a long time we considered when the right time would be to return to the Highlands, delve into their legends and myths. Our 40th band anniversary seems to be the right occasion for this and so we take you on a trip for the third time... put on the kilts and pull out your swords and axes, follows us to Stirling and Culloden and experience up close Scottish history, up close, authentic and emotional. As William Wallace / Braveheart said: Yes, they may take our lives. But they never take away our freedom!"

"Fields Of Blood" track listing:

01. The Clansman's Journey

02. All For The Kingdom

03. Lions Of The Sea

04. Freedom

05. The Heart Of Scotland

06. Thousand Tears

07. Union Of The Crown

08. My Final Fight

09. Gathering Of The Clans

10. Barbarian

11. Fields Of Blood

12. Requiem For The Fallen

GRAVE DIGGER is:

Chris Boltendahl - Vocals

Axel Ritt - Guitar

Jens Becker - Bass

Marcus Kniep - Drums

