GRAND FUNK RAILROAD Co-Founder MARK FARNER Blasts 'Fake' ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME

February 2, 2021 0 Comments

GRAND FUNK RAILROAD Co-Founder MARK FARNER Blasts 'Fake' ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME

In a brand new interview with Sofa King Cool, former GRAND FUNK RAILROAD singer Mark Farner was asked how it feels to see various rap and hip-hop artists inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame before the band he co-founded more than five decades ago. He responded (see video below): "Well, it just shows the illegitimacy of that Rock Hall. And the people are definitely smart enough to know this. They need to be reminded, though, that the Rock Hall is not a representation of the will of the people; it is a representation of the will of the owners of the Rock Hall. That's what it is, and it is super political. And Steve Miller didn't have a good time there. I read some stuff that I just feel for him.

"You know something? I feel great about receiving the Cherokee Medal Of Honor," he said, referring to the award he received from the Cherokee Honor Society during a 1999 concert he performed in Hankinson, North Dakota. "I don't need to be in a Rock Hall. 'Cause without the people's opinion, it's fake. It's politicized, and, brother, it just ain't real."

Rock Hall rules state that artists become eligible a quarter century after their first records were released, but the Hall also claims that other "criteria include the influence and significance of the artists' contributions to the development and perpetuation of rock 'n' roll," which is, of course, open to interpretation.

Eligible for induction since 1999, KISS didn't get its first nomination until 2009, and was finally inducted in 2014.

DEEP PURPLE was eligible for the Rock Hall since 1993 but didn't get inducted until 2016.

Eligible since 1994, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD released 11 albums between 1969 and 1976, all of which went gold or platinum. "We're An American Band", "Some Kind Of Wonderful" and "I'm Your Captain (Closer to Home)" helped define 1970s rock and roll.

Farner wrote more than 90 percent of the GRAND FUNK music catalog and was always known as an energetic driving force on stage, the engine that pulled the original GRAND FUNK RAILROAD to the top of the charts. More than 50 years later, he commands the stage with the same intensity, performing epic hits that defined a generation.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).