GRAND FUNK RAILROAD Annnounces 2020 'Some Kind Of Wonderful Tour'

GRAND FUNK RAILROAD — the legendary rock and roll powerhouse — is extremely excited to be touring in 2020 and marking a 51-year milestone. After playing to millions of fans on the band's tours from 1996 to 2019, GRAND FUNK's 2020 "Some Kind Of Wonderful Tour" will continue to reach both new and longtime fans. Check the band's web site for the preliminary dates for GRAND FUNK's 2020 "Some Kind Of Wonderful Tour", with more to be announced.

Confirmed dates so far:

Feb. 08 - Lincoln, RI - Twin River Casino

Feb. 15 - Yuma, AZ - Yuma Proving Ground

Feb. 21 - Las Vegas, NV - Golden Nugget Casino - Showroom

Feb. 22 - Pauma Valley, CA - Casino Pauma

Mar. 07 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Casino & Resort

Mar. 14 - French Lick, IN - French Lick Resort

Mar. 21 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park

Apr. 03 - Baton Rouge, LA - Event Center at L'Auberge Casino and Hotel

Apr. 10 - Marysville, WA - Tulalip Resort Casino

Jun. 12 - Kansas City, MO - Star Pavilion at Ameristar Casino Hotel

Jul. 11 - Chippewa Falls, WI - Northern Wisconsin State Fair - Grandstand

Jul. 16 - Hampton, IA - Franklin County Fair

Jul. 23 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Named in honor of the band's 1975 Billboard pop smash, the 40-date "Some Kind Of Wonderful Tour" will start in Lincoln, Rhode Island on February 8. Originating from Flint, Michigan in 1969, this top-selling American rock group of the 1970s is "Comin' To Your Town To Help You Party It Down." They've achieved 13 gold and 10 platinum records with record sales exceeding 25 million copies sold worldwide.

Known as "The American Band," the high-energy five-piece group GRAND FUNK RAILROAD includes original founding members Don Brewer (vocals and drums, writer and singer of the multi-million selling hit, "We're An American Band") and bassist Mel Schacher, "The God of Thunder." Joining Don and Mel are true "all-stars." Singer Max Carl is a rock veteran from 38 SPECIAL. Max penned and sang 38's biggest hit "Second Chance" and was co-founder of California's legendary JACK MACK AND THE HEART ATTACK. Don refers to Max as "the best blue-eyed soul singer on the planet." Lead guitarist Bruce Kulick is best known for his 12 years with KISS and has credits with Michael Bolton, Meat Loaf and Billy Squier. (KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley were influenced early on by GRAND FUNK.) Keyboardist Tim Cashion has a master's degree in music from the University of Miami. Affectionately called "Dr. Tim," his credits include stints with BOB SEGER AND THE SILVER BULLET BAND and English soul man Robert Palmer.

GRAND FUNK laid the groundwork for such bands as FOREIGNER, JOURNEY, VAN HALEN and BON JOVI with its signature hard driving sound, soulful vocals, muscular instrumentation and forceful pop melodies. The fact that GRAND FUNK's legacy still reigns over the classic rock landscape 50 years after is a testament to the group's influence and staying power. Mega-hits "We're An American Band", "I'm Your Captain/Closer To Home", "Locomotion" and "Some Kind Of Wonderful" still receive continuous airplay on classic rock radio. "We're An American Band" has received notoriety in recent years being used in movie soundtracks and in television/radio advertising. The huge hit was featured in a General Motors national TV ad campaign and in Disney's animated feature film "The Country Bears". "We're An American Band" was featured in the Cuba Gooding Jr. film "Radio", and in the swash buckler "Sahara" starring Matthew McConaughey.

Internationally acclaimed GRAND FUNK has toured the world, selling out in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Japan and South America. A 1971 performance at New York's Shea Stadium sold out faster than THE BEATLES. The group's widespread appeal is also evident in its prestigious recording achievements. Over their career, GRAND FUNK has had 19 charted singles, 8 Top 40 hits and two Number One singles ("We're An American Band" and "Locomotion", both selling more than one million each). The group has now accumulated 13 gold and 10 platinum records with record sales exceeding 25 million copies sold worldwide. The most recent gold CD award was presented to the band for their greatest hits package "Grand Funk Railroad The Collectors Series".

The multi-talented band carries on the tradition of GRAND FUNK hits and creates a new chapter in the legacy of GRAND FUNK RAILROAD. GFR drew 25,000 people to their Molson Canal Series Concert outside Buffalo, 20,000 in Albany, New York, and 20,000 fans to downtown Orlando, Florida. EMI/Capitol (Universal Music) released a new GRAND FUNK "greatest hits" package that includes a bonus DVD of rare concert footage. GRAND FUNK RAILROAD's 2019 "50 Years Of Funk Tour" was a huge success and now, with the group's 2020 "Some Kind Of Wonderful Tour", seasoned GRAND FUNK lovers and contemporary rock fans discovering the group for the first time will be able to celebrate 50 years of funk with GRAND FUNK RAILROAD.

Photo credit: Allen Clark