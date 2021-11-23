GRAMMY AWARDS 2022: DEFTONES, DREAM THEATER, GOJIRA, MASTODON Among 'Best Metal Performance' Nominees

DEFTONES, DREAM THEATER, GOJIRA, MASTODON and ROB ZOMBIE have been announced as the "Best Metal Performance" nominees at the 64th annual Grammy Awards, which will be held on January 31, 2022, at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) in Los Angeles, California.

"Best Metal Performance" nominees:

* "Genesis" - DEFTONES

* "The Alien" - DREAM THEATER

* "Amazonia" - GOJIRA

* "Pushing The Tides" MASTODON

* "The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)" - ROB ZOMBIE

"Best Rock Performance" nominees:

* "Shot In The Dark" - AC/DC

* "Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)" - BLACK PUMAS

* "Nothing Compares 2 U" - CHRIS CORNELL

* "OHMS" - DEFTONES

* "Making A Fire" - FOO FIGHTERS

"Best Rock Song" nominees:

* "All My Favorite Songs" - WEEZER

* "The Bandit" - KINGS OF LEON

* "Distance" - MAMMOTH WVH

* "Find My Way" - PAUL MCCARTNEY

* "Waiting On A War" - FOO FIGHTERS

"Best Rock Album" nominees:

* "Power Up" - AC/DC

* "Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A" - BLACK PUMAS

* "No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1" - CHRIS CORNELL

* "Medicine At Midnight" - FOO FIGHTERS

* "McCartney III" - PAUL MCCARTNEY

The eligibility period for the 64th annual Grammy Awards is September 1, 2020, through September 30, 2021.

The Recording Academy will present the 2022 Grammy Awards on Monday, January 31 on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on demand on Paramount+ from 8:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT. Prior to the telecast, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will be held at the Microsoft Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on Grammy.com and The Recording Academy's YouTube channel.

The 2022 ceremony will be the first since The Recording Academy announced that it has made significant changes to its awards process to ensure that the Grammy Awards rules and guidelines are transparent and equitable. The show no longer uses anonymous review committees to determine its nominees. Now, all nominees are based solely on thousands of votes from the Academy's voting members. They also changed the number of categories in which Academy members can vote and added two new awards.

In January 2020, former Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan filed a discrimination charge against the Recording Academy of Arts & Sciences, alleging she was being retaliated against for reporting misconduct within the Academy. In the 46-page complaint, Dugan further alleged that "the Grammy voting process is ripe with corruption," detailing secret committees the group used to "push forward artists with whom it has relationships." She said that as many as 30 artists who were not selected by the 12,000 voting members were added to the possible nomination list.