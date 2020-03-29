GRAHAM BONNET Says RUSH Was 'The Most Incredible Band Ever'

In a recent interview with "The Blairing Out With Eric Show", legendary vocalist Graham Bonnet (RAINBOW, ALCATRAZZ, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP) spoke about the passing of iconic RUSH drummer Neil Peart. Asked what kind of influence RUSH had on his life, Graham said (see video below): "On my life, not very much. But I love the band. I mean, he was an incredible lyricist, apart from being a great drummer. [They were] the most incredible band ever, but I wasn't particularly fond of the melodies or the voice. Because I'm a singer, I like to hear what I call an interesting voice. [Geddy Lee's] voice is interesting, but I had no idea what the hell he was singing about. That was the problem — for me, anyway. I am deaf a bit too, so that's probably another problem."

He added: "To have something happen to a man of 67, it's terrible."

Peart died on January 7 in Santa Monica, California after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

RUSH announced Peart's passing on January 10, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.

ALCATRAZZ is working on a new studio album for a tentative late 2020 release. The disc was mixed by Andy Haller.

Joining Bonnet in ALCATRAZZ's current lineup are bassist Gary Shea and keyboardist Jimmy Waldo, along with guitarist Joe "Shredlord" Stump and drummer Mark Benquechea.

