GRAHAM BONNET, PHIL DEMMEL, JOHN TEMPESTA And JOEY VERA Team Up For Quarantine Cover Of MSG's 'Assault Attack' (Video)

Former MACHINE HEAD guitarist Phil Demmel has teamed up with ex-RAINBOW/MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP singer Graham Bonnet, THE CULT drummer John Tempesta, FATES WARNING/ARMORED SAINT bassist Joey Vera and BLEEDING THROUGH keyboardist Marta Demmel to record a "quarantine" cover version of the MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP song "Assault Attack" as part of Phil's new series "Collab-A-Jam".

Phil uploaded the video to his YouTube channel, writing in an accompanying message: "I knew I had wanted to jam on a tune with Johnny but I hadn't came across which one. I knew he was a huge Cozy Powell fan and we both love Schenker so I proposed the instrumental MSG tune 'Into The Arena'. He had done something similar to that tune previously with his brother Mike and suggested the banger track 'Assault Attack', off a record featuring vocalist Graham Bonnet and a friend of John's, Ted McKenna (who had tragically passed away a few years back). He then (kinda) joked about asking Graham to sing on it then reached out to him and made it happen! Marta nailed the keys and vocal harmonies and our good friend and incredible bassist Joey Vera from the legendary ARMORED SAINT not only laid down the bass tracks, but also provided the mix for this. Mike and I both played our Schenker tribute guitars."

Lineup:

Graham Bonnet - Vocals

John Tempesta - Drums

Marta Demmel - Keys/Vocal Harmonies

Joey Vera - Bass, Audio Mix

Mike Tempesta - Guitar

Phil Demmel - Guitar

