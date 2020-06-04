GRAHAM BONNET, PHIL DEMMEL, JOHN TEMPESTA And JOEY VERA Team Up For Quarantine Cover Of MSG's 'Assault Attack' (Video)

Former MACHINE HEAD guitarist Phil Demmel has teamed up with ex-RAINBOW/MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP singer Graham Bonnet, THE CULT drummer John Tempesta, FATES WARNING/ARMORED SAINT bassist Joey Vera and BLEEDING THROUGH keyboardist Marta Demmel to record a "quarantine" cover version of the MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP song "Assault Attack" as part of Phil's new series "Collab-A-Jam".
Phil uploaded the video to his YouTube channel, writing in an accompanying message: "I knew I had wanted to jam on a tune with Johnny but I hadn't came across which one. I knew he was a huge Cozy Powell fan and we both love Schenker so I proposed the instrumental MSG tune 'Into The Arena'. He had done something similar to that tune previously with his brother Mike and suggested the banger track 'Assault Attack', off a record featuring vocalist Graham Bonnet and a friend of John's, Ted McKenna (who had tragically passed away a few years back). He then (kinda) joked about asking Graham to sing on it then reached out to him and made it happen! Marta nailed the keys and vocal harmonies and our good friend and incredible bassist Joey Vera from the legendary ARMORED SAINT not only laid down the bass tracks, but also provided the mix for this. Mike and I both played our Schenker tribute guitars."
Lineup:
Graham Bonnet - Vocals
John Tempesta - Drums
Marta Demmel - Keys/Vocal Harmonies
Joey Vera - Bass, Audio Mix
Mike Tempesta - Guitar
Phil Demmel - Guitar
COMMENTS
To comment on a
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
and
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).