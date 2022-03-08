GRAHAM BONNET BAND To Release 'Day Out In Nowhere' Album In May

GRAHAM BONNET BAND will release a new studio album, "Day Out In Nowhere", on May 13 via Frontiers Music Srl. The official music video for the LP's first single, "Imposter", can be seen below.
Graham is joined by longtime bandmates Beth-Ami Heavenstone (bass) and Conrado Pesinato (guitar) on this new opus, as well as keyboardist Alessandro Bertoni and drummer Shane Gaalaas. "Day Out In Nowhere" also sees performance and co-writing guest appearances from Jeff Loomis (ARCH ENEMY, NEVERMORE), John Tempesta (THE CULT, WHITE ZOMBIE), Mike Tempesta (POWERMAN 5000), Roy Z (HALFORD, BRUCE DICKINSON) and Don Airey (DEEP PURPLE, RAINBOW), to name a few.
Explains Bonnet of the new album: "Similar to the first two [GRAHAM BONNET BAND] albums, it will reflect different eras of my career, but with a contemporary twist. I'm also delighted to be playing with the original members of the GRAHAM BONNET BAND: Beth-Ami Heavenstone who has been my constant partner (on and off stage) since meeting back in 2012 and guitarist Conrado Pesinato, whose innate musical style elicits some of my best songwriting. Conrado and Beth-Ami also produced this record which made the process seamless."
Bonnet is a hard rock legend with a pedigree to back that statement up. His solo offerings and stints with RAINBOW, MSG, ALCATRAZZ and IMPELLITTERI prove he is one of the finest rock vocalists and songwriters of his generation. From his late 60s into his 70s, Graham has written and recorded three of the best albums he's ever done, including a reunion album with ALCATRAZZ called "Born Innocent" in 2020, along with two regal, rocking and yet irresistibly sophisticated records with his cherished GRAHAM BONNET BAND. "The Book", which was met with zeal by fans the world over, arrived in 2016, followed by the well-loved "Meanwhile, Back In The Garage" in 2018.
It is with this elegant late-career outfit, GRAHAM BONNET BAND, that this consummate powerhouse of a vocalist and charmer of a frontman brings us "Day Out In Nowhere".
Expect Graham to hit the tour trail with his usual passion and energy combining the classics with some new gems.
"Day Out In Nowhere" track listing:
01. Imposter
02. 12 Steps To Heaven
03. Brave New World (feat. Roy Z
04. Uncle John
05. Day Out In Nowhere
06. The Sky Is Alive
07. David's Mom
08. When We're Asleep (feat. Mike Tempesta, John Tempesta)
09. It's Just a Frickin' Song (feat. Don Airey)
10. Jester (feat. Jeff Loomis, Kyle Hughes)
11. Suzy
GRAHAM BONNET BAND is:
Vocals: Graham Bonnet
Guitars: Conrado Pesinato
Bass: Beth-Ami Heavenstone
Guest musicians:
Keys: Alessandro Bertoni
Drums: Levi Dokus
Drums: Shane Gaalaas
Guitars: Jeff Loomis
Acoustic Guitar: Takanori Ozaki
Drums: Kyle Hughes
Drums: John Tempesta
Guitars: Mike Tempesta
Guitars: Roy Z
Orchestral Arrangement: Shota Nakama and Antonio Teoli