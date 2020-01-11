GOTTHARD To Release '#13' Album In March

GOTTHARD To Release '#13' Album In March

Swiss rockers GOTTHARD will release their 13th studio album, "#13", on March 13 via Nuclear Blast Records. The official music video for the disc's first single, "Missteria", can be seen below.

Leo Leoni comments: "It´s been great fun writing a track with Francis again, and with 'Missteria', I believe we delivered a real killer!"

Among the usual straight-up rock and roll that GOTTHARD is known for, "#13" offers remarkable variety between songs — such as the powerful opener "Bad News", the fast hard-and-heavy "Every Time I Die", the straight-to-the-point lyrical message of "Man On A Mission", old-school blues-rock with "Another Last Time", epic ballads like "I Can Say I'm Sorry" and unbridled '70s psychedelia with "Rescue Me".

Aside from the obvious standout of the record, the cover of ABBA's world-famous hit "SOS", the first single "Missteria" confidently displays the band's passion for experimentation that is on show throughout "#13". The eccentric track, whihc was written in collaboration with none other than Francis Rossi himself, combines an unmistakeable rock structure with flourishes of oriental instrumentation and is a perfect basis for the video, recorded at the Madi-Zelt in Berlin. Exotic mysticism, the sense of illusion and sensual dancers that remind the watcher of Salma Hayek's legendary appearance in "From Dusk Till Dawn", frame the band's performance between velvet, deceptive mirrors, fog and fascinating LED effects.

After 16 #1 albums, over three million records sold worldwide and more than 2000 live shows, "#13" proves that GOTTHARD, even after 25 years, still knows how to provide its fans with exactly what they love about the band. "#13" was produced by U.S. producer Paul Lani, while Leo Leoni upheld the role of co-producer for the album. The recordings of "#13" took place at the Yellow House Studio in Lugano, while the mixing was done in Los Angeles and the final touches were added by the renowned Darcy Proper at Valhalla Studios in New York.

"#13" will be available on CD (jewelcase) with 13 tracks and as a special edition collector’s box (including a digipack with two bonus tracks, a bandana and a poster-booklet) as well as a double LP with two bonus tracks.

"#13" track listing:

01. Bad News
02. Every Time I Die
03. Missteria
04. 10,000 Faces
05. S.O.S.
06. Another Last Time
07. Better Than Love
08. Save The Date
09. Marry You
10. Man On A Mission
11. No Time To Cry
12. I Can Say I'm Sorry
13. Rescue Me

Bonus tracks:

14. No Time To Cry (Demo Version)
15. I Can Say I'm Sorry (Piano Version)

GOTTHARD kicks off its German tour this April, joined by MAGNUM as special guest, before returning to Switzerland with old friends from SHAKRA.


