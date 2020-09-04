GONE IS GONE Feat. MASTODON, AT THE DRIVE-IN, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Members: New Song 'Sometimes I Feel' Available

September 4, 2020 0 Comments

GONE IS GONE, the project featuring MASTODON's Troy Sanders, AT THE DRIVE-IN's Tony Hajjar, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Troy Van Leeuwen and guitarist-keyboardist Mike Zarin, has released a new song called "Sometimes I Feel". It arrives two months after the release of GONE IS GONE's last track, "Everything Is Wonderfall".

"Everything Is Wonderfall" was the first new music from GONE IS GONE since the release of "No One Ever Walked On Water" last December. Prior to that, GONE IS GONE issued "Phantom Limb" in November 2017 as part of a seven-inch red vinyl single for Record Store Day's Black Friday.

GONE IS GONE's debut album, "Echolocation", entered Billboard's Heatseekers Chart at No. 3 back in January 2017.

Hailed by Clash as "a crisp, compact document, one laced with energy and sweeping songwriting," "Echolocation" was produced by the band and mixed by Ken Andrews (BECK, A PERFECT CIRCLE).

GONE IS GONE was formed by multi-instrumentalist Mike Zarin and Hajjar, who previously collaborated on various film trailer projects for Sencit, Zarin's music production, licensing and supervision company. Together they've put together a wildly diverse sound production resume that includes trailers for the Internet-breaking television series "Stranger Things", Christopher Nolan's 2010 sci-fi thriller "Inception", multi-Emmy-winning television series "Game Of Thrones" and the Marvel Comics blockbuster film "X-Men Apocalypse", to name but a few. They brought in Troy Van Leeuwen, known for his work with QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, FAILURE, A PERFECT CIRCLE, EAGLES OF DEATH METAL and SWEETHEAD, who, in turn, brought in Troy Sanders from multi-Grammy nominees MASTODON.

