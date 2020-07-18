GONE IS GONE Feat. MASTODON, AT THE DRIVE-IN, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Members: 'Everything Is Wonderfall' Music Video Available

July 18, 2020

GONE IS GONE, the project featuring MASTODON's Troy Sanders, AT THE DRIVE-IN's Tony Hajjar, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Troy Van Leeuwen and guitarist-keyboardist Mike Zarin, has released the official music video for a new song called "Everything Is Wonderfall". The track delivers a powerful mantra, a meditation of an uncertain universe that we may be in tune with but is not in tune with us, capturing a heavy and dark melancholic sound and lyrics mixed with rock riffs and mid-tempo bass.

"As the world was locking down and musicians were figuring out a new normal, we were fortunately and unfortunately doing what this band has always had to do to continue creating," Hajjar said. "This song was started with a jam and then cut up and edited to be fitting to a new sound that we are trying out. We want our songs to be able to fit in a band format or switch into an electronic based format that can live on its own as a second arm of the bands sound. Looking forward to everybody hearing the rest of the songs."

The video for "Everything Is Wonderfall" was once again created with Freangel Pacheco, who collaborated with the band on the "No One Ever Walked On Water" clip. Due to the current pandemic preventing the band from coming together in person, each bandmember filmed himself performing the song and worked with Freangel to create a visualizer that represented the central themes of the song; that this a person trapped in an endless cycle, a frustrating monotony, an inescapable rat race type of existence that's chipping away at his/her psyche. The chorus is looking at the bright side of life; to wonder. And as the song is ending, it shows that we are in a cyclical pattern: Wonder, fall, repeat and ultimately falling.

"Everything Is Wonderfall" is available on all digital platforms on Clouds Hill.

"Everything Is Wonderfall" lyrics:

Your stare has become darker
You are selling me disorder
Rude is standing on the edge of all thats getting worse

One thousand reaches out attempted
Another fleeting act of pantomime
Spaces are vacant and become hollow
Breaks are far and few for what its worth

Lose the will to wait any longer
Urge to kill is growing stronger
Ruins remain untouched and true
Shedding off the skin of all thats getting worse

Spaces are vacant and become hollow
Breaks are far and few for what its worth

Too many places appear the same
And your reflection mirrors the game
Take one break and fall to your knees
Dance in the sunshine
Swim in the sea
So many faces appear the same
And your reflection mirrors the game
Take one break and fall to your knees
Dance in the sunshine
Swim in the sea

Inked into your skin
Stories of the past

And we fade in time
Take ahold of yourself

Can you soak it in
Circle is the path

None of your concern
Darkness has arrived

Wonder
Fall
Wonder
Fall
Wonder
Fall
Wonder
Fall [End of lyrics]

"Everything Is Wonderfall" is the first new music from GONE IS GONE since the release of "No One Ever Walked On Water" last December. Prior to that, GONE IS GONE issued "Phantom Limb" in November 2017 as part of a seven-inch red vinyl single for Record Store Day's Black Friday.

GONE IS GONE's debut album, "Echolocation", entered Billboard's Heatseekers Chart at No. 3 back in January 2017.

Hailed by Clash as "a crisp, compact document, one laced with energy and sweeping songwriting," "Echolocation" was produced by the band and mixed by Ken Andrews (BECK, A PERFECT CIRCLE).

GONE IS GONE was formed by multi-instrumentalist Mike Zarin and Hajjar, who previously collaborated on various film trailer projects for Sencit, Zarin's music production, licensing and supervision company. Together they've put together a wildly diverse sound production resume that includes trailers for the Internet-breaking television series "Stranger Things", Christopher Nolan's 2010 sci-fi thriller "Inception", multi-Emmy-winning television series "Game Of Thrones" and the Marvel Comics blockbuster film "X-Men Apocalypse", to name but a few. They brought in Troy Van Leeuwen, known for his work with QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, FAILURE, A PERFECT CIRCLE, EAGLES OF DEATH METAL and SWEETHEAD, who, in turn, brought in Troy Sanders from multi-Grammy nominees MASTODON.

