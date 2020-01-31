GOJIRA's MARIO DUPLANTIER Releases 'Minotaur' Drum Composition

January 31, 2020 0 Comments

GOJIRA's MARIO DUPLANTIER Releases 'Minotaur' Drum Composition

Drummer Mario Duplantier of French progressive metallers GOJIRA has released a drum composition he recently created. Dubbed "Minotaur", the solo "has been composed around a drum pattern I particularly love, the alternate single stroke roll 'between the hands and the feet,'" he explained. "I've never used it with GOJIRA, but this effect can be spectacular."

The "Minotaur" video, which was directed by Anne Deguehegny, can be seen below.

In a 2014 interview with U.K.'s Rhythm magazine, Mario revealed that METALLICA's Lars Ulrich was "maybe the only influence" he had when he first picked up a pair of drum sticks. "I started playing drums at 12 years old," he said. "At that time my big brother was in a band and was a big influence on me. He introduced me to music and spontaneously I wanted to play drums.

"Maybe the first time I saw a video with the big thing called drums was Lars Ulrich with his white Tama drums," he continued. "That was a big shock for me and right away I wanted to try. Lars was my biggest influence, maybe the only influence I had starting out. After that, I started listening to more metal and got into SEPULTURA with Igor Cavalera on drums, Igor and Lars were my biggest influences and then I discovered more extreme music."

GOJIRA has spent the last couple of years touring and working on the follow-up to 2016's "Magma" album.

"Magma" earned GOJIRA its first-ever Grammy nominations for "Best Metal Performance" and "Best Rock Album." GOJIRA's crushing track "Silvera" received a nomination for "Best Metal Performance", while "Magma" was nominated for "Best Rock Album" at the awards.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).