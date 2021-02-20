GOJIRA's JOSEPH DUPLANTIER Explains 'Fortitude' Album Title

French progressive metallers GOJIRA will release their long-awaited new album, "Fortitude", on April 30 via Roadrunner Records. The LP stands out as GOJIRA's first full-length release in five years and the follow-up to 2016's "Magma".

Speaking to U.K.'s Kerrang! magazine, vocalist/guitarist Joseph Duplantier stated about the album's title: "Fortitude is what we need to display. It's what we need to embrace. It's what we need to be in a world where everything is uncertain — even the near future. Since the beginning of our band, we have promoted compassion versus competition and love versus hate. The point of 'Fortitude' is to inspire people to be the best version of themselves and to be strong no matter what.

"We have this incredible power that we totally ignore, and though it sucks to wake up in the morning and be caught up in the grind of life, there are all these moments where we can make a difference by our attitude; by our [perception]; by how we envision our own future and the future of humanity," he continued. "It's easy to despair and to lose faith. But at some point you've got to figure out where you stand.

"You've got to ask what your attitude will be if this is the end of the world as we know it."

On Wednesday, GOJIRA released "Fortitude"'s first single, "Born For One Thing", accompanied by a Charles De Meyer-directed official music video shot in France and Belgium. It follows the surprise release of the 2020 single "Another World", which was hailed by NPR as "an apocalyptic banger," while Stereogum declared, "GOJIRA are one of this century's most important underground metal institutions."

"Fortitude" was recorded and produced by Joseph Duplantier at Silver Cord StudioGOJIRA's Ridgewood, Queens, headquarters — and mixed by Andy Wallace (NIRVANA, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE).

Photo credit: Gabrielle Duplantier



