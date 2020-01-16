GOJIRA's JOE DUPLANTIER Gets New Signature Guitar From CHARVEL

Charvel has expanded its signature artist models with the all-new Joe Duplantier Signature Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 2 HH E Mahogany (pictured below) featuring the GOJIRA frontman's new signature DiMarzio humbucking bridge pickup, as well as new colors for the Satchel Signature Pro-Mod DK and Angel Vivaldi Signature DK24-7 NOVA.

French avant-metal quartet GOJIRA has cemented itself as one of paramount metal acts of the new millennium. Led by singer, vocalist and principal songwriter Joe Duplantier, the band has always dealt in extremes — uncovering light in darkness and finding beauty in heaviness while also searching to expand the sonic palette.

Designed with the latest in Charvel high performance, the Joe Duplantier Signature Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 2 HH E Mahogany captures all of his preferred style and specs.

A raw beauty, the San Dimas body is crafted out of mahogany with a specially contoured heel for easy access to the upper reaches of the fingerboard. The graphite-reinforced bolt-on mahogany neck refuses to budge, despite heavy touring and dramatic climate changes. The heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel makes neck relief tweaks a breeze, while the oiled finish on the back of the neck provides smooth playability. Built for speed, the 12"-16" compound radius ebony fingerboard has 22 jumbo frets with pearloid big block inlays.

A big fan of DiMarzio's PAF 36th Anniversary neck pickup, Duplantier sought something with a slightly more robust low end for his bridge pickup. The all-new Joe Duplantier signature DiMarzio Fortitude humbucking bridge pickup completely responds to his needs — from crushing, heavy riffs to beautiful open soundscapes and everything in between. Combined with the PAF, these pickups deliver vintage tone with a twist.

Other features include three-way toggle pickup switching, knurled volume control knob in special placement slightly back from playing position, Charvel compound radius compensated bridge with anchored tailpiece and Charvel locking tuners.

Built to take a pounding while delivering pulverizing tone, this signature axe is also easy on the eyes with its Natural finish, chrome hardware, worn nickel pickup covers and licensed Fender Telecaster headstock.

Nobody puts the 1987 into today like STEEL PANTHER guitarist Russ "Satchel" Parrish, and Charvel is excited to deliver a huge horns-up in the tiger-striped form of the Satchel Signature Pro-Mod DK in a wildly flamboyant Satin Purple Bengal finish.

Featuring sharper-radius top edges, the alder Dinky body is paired with a graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck capped with a Fender Stratocaster headstock with Charvel-branded die-cast tuners. Designed for comfortability and speed, the 12"-16" compound-radius maple fingerboard hosts 22 jumbo frets, offset dot inlays and a heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel.

Of special note are the two Fishman Fluence Classic humbucking pickups topped with black/purple bobbins, which share a single volume control knob with special push/pull dual voice activation. Using this control, the PRF-CHB neck pickup delivers ideal-but-elusive vintage PAF humbucking neck pickup tone with just the right dynamics and output (voice one), or a Fluence-exclusive neck tone with clear and airy chime, unreal high end, highly vocal midrange and tight lows (voice two). Similarly, the PRF-CHB bridge pickup delivers ideal vintage PAF humbucking tone calibrated for perfect output (voice one), or quintessential hot-rodded humbucking bridge tone without all the baggage (voice two).

Other features include a three-way toggle pickup switch, top-loaded Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge system, Charvel neck plate and more.

Instrumentalist Angel Vivaldi's otherworldly talent is captured in the Angel Vivaldi Signature DK24-7 NOVA — a 7-string axe that packs as much phenomenal force as the man playing it.

Available in a new Satin Black finish with gold hardware, Vivaldi's signature axe delivers spectacular style with the modified Dinky basswood body with a sculpted shredder's cut heel finished in classic Satin Black with gold hardware. The bolt-on maple neck — custom-shaped to Vivaldi's preferences — has graphite reinforcement, silky-smooth satin finish on the back, Luminlay side dots, heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel and tilt-back reverse seven-string licensed Fender Stratocaster headstock. Its 12"-16" compound radius maple fingerboard features comfortable rolled edges, 24 jumbo frets, cascading black dot inlays and Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut.

Unbelievably deep, full tones and rich harmonics come from an HH pickup configuration consisting of a DiMarzio Tone Zone bridge pickup and DiMarzio Air Norton neck pickup, both with gold bobbins.

Other premium modern features include a five-way blade pickup switch, dome-style knobs for the volume and tone controls, Gotoh Custom seven-string 510 tremolo bridge, locking tuners, and more.

