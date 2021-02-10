GOJIRA's CHRISTIAN ANDREU Gets New Signature Guitar From JACKSON

Jackson pays tribute to GOJIRA guitarist Christian Andreu with the all-new Pro Series Signature Christian Andreu Rhoads RRT, a model worthy of the French metal band's ever-evolving musical pursuits and monstrous progressive metal sound.

This sophisticated metal instrument features a poplar body with flame maple top in a Natural finish with matching Jackson pointed 6-in-line headstock, single-ply black pickguard and black hardware.

"Jackson and particularly the Rhoads are perfect for me, and I'm so happy with my new signature model," said Andreu. "It has this beautiful organic aesthetic and is very powerful-sounding. I couldn't be prouder of this latest collaboration with Jackson."

Andreu's demanding playing requires tone and sustain that can shake the foundations of the earth to their very core, and his Pro RRT uses a single Jackson covered high-output humbucking bridge pickup for blistering high-output tones with a hint of warmth. 22 frets top the ultra-fast 12"-16" compound radius bound ebony fingerboard, creating the ideal playing surface for fat riffs and easy chording near the graphite nut while gradually flattening in the upper registers for lightning-fast solos and wide bends without fretting out.

A Jackson TOM-style adjustable compensated string-through-body bridge and Jackson sealed die-cast locking tuning machines create excellent tuning stability and accurate intonation along the entire length of the through-body maple neck. Graphite-reinforcement rods keep this neck ultra-stable even while touring all over the world in different climates, while the scarf joint and satin back finish enhance playing comfort during long sets.

For more information and to find an authorized Jackson dealer, visit www.jacksonguitars.com.