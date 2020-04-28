GoFundMe Page Started To Help QUIET RIOT Drummer FRANKIE BANALI With Medical Expenses

A GoFundMe page has been started for QUIET RIOT drummer Frankie Banali, who has been battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer for the past year.

Earlier tonight, QUIET RIOT shared a link to the page via its social media accounts and included the following message: "We know it's tough for everyone right now, but a go fund me has been set up for Frankie Banali's medical expenses. If you're able to contribute it will be much appreciated. If not please share. Thank you"

Frankie's friends Peter and Eden Beckett, who created the GoFundMe page, wrote on the online fundraising site: "Frankie has been determined to beat it since he was diagnosed. He has undergone 17 rounds of chemo so far, and several palliative procedures to ease symptoms and has been able to make it past the one year point and even continue playing with the band. It has been a very difficult, painful and agonizing journey that is not nearly over. He has been getting second opinions, out of network follow up biopsies, infusions, and treatments of alternative therapies that have kept his body strong enough to withstand the chemo.

"This endeavor has accumulated a mountain of medical expenses and now with the pandemic canceling or postponing the entire spring touring season he now being hit financially from the other side as well."

Banali was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer in April 2019 after going to the emergency room for shortness of breath, leg pain and loss of energy. A scan of his lungs caught an image of his liver, which is where the first spots were seen. Then came the discovery of a tumor on his pancreas.

He has been in treatment since last spring and recently completed his latest round of chemotherapy with the hopes of shrinking or controlling the cancer.

Banali went public with his diagnosis last October, writing in a social media post that the cancer treatment had forced him to miss several live shows with the band. He was replaced at those gigs by either Johnny Kelly (DANZIG, TYPE O NEGATIVE) or Mike Dupke (W.A.S.P.), depending on each musician's availability.

QUIET RIOT's shows last year with Kelly and Dupke marked the first time ever that the band performed without any of the members from its classic lineup: Banali, singer Kevin DuBrow, guitarist Carlos Cavazo and bassist Rudy Sarzo.

Banali played his first show with QUIET RIOT since he announced his cancer diagnosis in October at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

The drummer resurrected QUIET RIOT in 2010, three years after the death of founding member DuBrow.

QUIET RIOT's latest studio album, "Hollywood Cowboys" was released in November via Frontiers Music Srl.

