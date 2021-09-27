GODSMACK's 'When Legends Rise' Album Certified Gold In U.S.

GODSMACK's latest album, "When Legends Rise", has been certified gold on by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) for sales in excess of half a million copies. In addition, two more of the LP's singles (the title track and "Under Your Scars") have also been officially certified gold by the RIAA. The album's first single "Bulletproof" earned a platinum digital single award in September 2020 and was previously certified gold in the U.S.

The RIAA developed its gold and platinum awards program in 1958 to honor artists and create a standard by which to measure the commercial success of a sound recording. The program trademarked the gold record and formalized the industry practice of presenting awards to artists for music sales achievements.

Presently, the RIAA awards a gold honor for 500,000 units sold, a platinum honor for 1 million units sold and a diamond award for more than 10 million units sold.

In the streaming age, each permanent digital album or physical album sale count as 1 unit for certification purposes, 10 permanent track downloads from the album count as 1 unit for certification purposes, and 1,500 on-demand audio and/or video streams from the album count as 1 unit. For songs, 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams count as 1 unit for certification purposes.

"When Legends Rise" is the seventh studio album from GODSMACK, which consists of Sully Erna (vocals, guitar), Tony Rombola (guitar), Robbie Merrill (bass) and Shannon Larkin (drums). Produced by Erik Ron and Erna, it was the band's first release in four years and was recorded at their now-former headquarters (GSHQ) in Derry, New Hampshire. The album went on to garner a multitude of career milestones for the group: four No. 1 rock tracks (an accomplishment that makes GODSMACK one of only four rock acts to achieve this), and a record 11 No. 1 singles in the band's career with the album's fourth single, "Unforgettable". "When Legends Rise" entered the Billboard Top 200 album chart in the top ten (No. 8), with four No. 1 placements on other charts: Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Music Albums, Top Independent Albums and Top Alternative Albums.

"After more than 20 years of chart-topping success, GODSMACK remain 'bulletproof,'" says Thomas Scherer, BMG president, repertoire and marketing New York and Los Angeles. "Undeniable hit songs coupled with innovative videos and an unprecedented direct access between the band and their fans, GODSMACK deliver an 'unforgettable' music experience. The band continues to develop their global presence and put in the creative hard work that is the recipe for success. We all look forward to seeing them back out on the road soon, touring around the world behind their long-anticipated upcoming new album on BMG."

Dan Gill, BMG EVP, recorded music, Los Angeles, adds: "A journey three years in the making, our first gold album together and one of many we look to achieve. 'When Legends Rise' was only the beginning of what we can accomplish: their seventh Top 10 album, four consecutive Number One rock singles ('Bulletproof', 'When Legends Rise', 'Under Your Scars', 'Unforgettable'), and more than one billion streams set to be reached by the end of 2021. GODSMACK shows up for their fans and the fans for them. It's an honor to work with such a dedicated and hard-working band who continue to be at the top of their game after 20 years! Everyone at BMG wishes them the best in their continued success and congratulate them on achieving yet another career milestone."

Since the album's release, GODSMACK's worldwide reach continues to expand. On the live front, the band played more than 150 shows worldwide around the release of "When Legends Rise". In addition, as of September 1, 2021, "When Legends Rise" has generated more than 753 million streams.

"When we were recording 'When Legends Rise', I heard a new sound," Rombola says. "Sully worked with other writers and that brought different ideas.

"Yes, it's been great to continue to have chart success, but we always strive to write the best music we can for ourselves and our fans."

Photo credit: Paris Visone