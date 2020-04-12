GODSMACK's SULLY ERNA To Launch Twice-Weekly Internet Show 'Hometown Sessions'

GODSMACK frontman Sully Erna will launch a new twice-weekly Internet show, "Hometown Sessions", this coming Tuesday, April 14 at 6:00 p.m. via his YouTube channel.
According to Erna, the Tuesday edition of "Hometown Sessions" will feature "celebrity guests, musician friends" and music-related conversation, while Thursdays will be reserved for "real talk" about "real life," with some of the top experts talking about mental health, struggles with addiction, depression and bullying, among other topics.
Erna announced the show launch in a social media post earlier today. He wrote: "Yes, I have finally gone covid crazy! So If you've been looking to hang out with someone besides your parents, here's your chance.
"My new show 'Hometown Sessions' will premiere this tues at 6pm from my very own home only on www.YouTube.com/SullyErna. So head to YouTube and subscribe to my channel now!
"Every Tues I will be bringing on celebrity guests, musician friends and talking all things music. And ya never know, you may even catch some unique live performances from time to time. Thursdays will be reserved for 'real talk' about 'real life' as we invite some of the top experts in to talk about mental health, struggles with addiction, depression, bullying and so much more... We will even be opening the phone lines to all of you to help answer your questions, share advice, or simply hear your heartfelt stories that will inspire others to come forward and tell theirs.
"So join me every Tues & Thurs at 6pm est. And share this with your friends. #hometownsessions #thescarsfoundation #thegiftofmusic"
GODSMACK drummer Shannon Larkin recently confirmed that the band is working on material for the follow-up to 2018's "When Legends Rise" album.
Last year, GODSMACK landed three No. 1 singles from "When Legends Rise". The group's track "Under Your Scars" topped the rock radio chart in July, joining previous chart-toppers "Bulletproof" and the title cut. "Bulletproof" was also the most-played song at rock radio in 2018.
"When Legends Rise" was released in April 2018. The disc followed up 2014's "1000hp" and was GODSMACK's first release through BMG after splitting with its longtime home, Republic/Universal.
GODSMACK spent more than a year and half on the road, both in North America and throughout Europe, in support of "When Legends Rise".
