GODSMACK's SULLY ERNA On JOE BIDEN: 'We're Gonna Be Really Close To Losing This Country If That Dude Gets In Office'

GODSMACK frontman Sully Erna discussed the current political landscape during the latest episode of his Internet show, called "Hometown Sessions". When one viewer implied that the threat of the novel coronavirus will disappear if presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wins the election in November, Erna responded (see video below): "I couldn't fucking agree with you more. I've been saying that since the beginning. It's so politically driven. It may not be gone completely, but we're gonna see exactly where this country stands. You watch, though — on November 4th, we'll see exactly what's going on. If [Donald] Trump stays in [office], COVID's gonna be a big, messy pain in the ass, and there's gonna be more people burning down Wendy's fucking restaurants. If Trump fucking is gone, all of a sudden they're gonna have this miracle vaccine that those fucking liars have been holding on to."

Erna then touched upon the recent protests in cities across America following the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police. He said: "I don't want people to think we're partisan towards one way or the other, because what we're partisan towards is just making sure that this country is a good country to live in and that this shit doesn't get out of control, because no one likes to see these radical mob people exploiting these protests, which, by the way, I don't have a problem with, and I've said that before. What I have a problem with is people piggybacking on to it and doing other shit because they have alternate agendas. Not just ruining the protests, but ruining the country."

Sully also addressed the fact that several polls show Trump now trailing Biden by double digits nationally and losing in six battleground states that were key to his win in 2016.

"Are you gonna tell me that Biden's gonna win this thing?" Sully asked rhetorically. "Whether it's Trump or not, Biden's gonna be the guy? The guy that can't even remember his wife's name.

"Right now, the people that are trying to make noise are the people that are afraid that they're not gonna have the right president so they can control the president to do what they need to do in the country," he continued. "So what they're doing is they're trying to make as much noise as they can to say, 'Oh, Trump's going down and Joe Biden is the guy.' But what I hope is going on is that when it comes time for the election, I hope all the people that are silent right now just bombard this thing and make sure that at least…

"I don't care if Trump stays or goes, but do not let Biden control this country," he said. "Because if Biden controls this country, he's not really controlling it — it's all the people pulling his puppet strings that are gonna control it. I guarantee you we're gonna be really close to losing this country if that dude gets in office. And that is not gonna be a fun place to live. What used to be one of the greatest countries in the world, right now it's an embarrassment. People are laughing at us all over the globe. Even the crazy countries that we sit there and we watch the news sometimes, because they're beheading people and doing this radical shit, and we're, like, 'Wow, man. [I] don't wanna live over there,' now, all of a sudden, those countries look at us and they're, like, 'What the fuck is going on in America right now? Those people are out of their mind.'"

This past February, Erna came under fire for sharing a post that was flagged as part of Facebook's efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its news feed. The post in question criticized then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders's plan to raise the minimum wage and provide universal health care to all Americans. It also cited Sanders's Medicare For All plan, a single, national health insurance program that would cover everyone who lives in the United States.

Back in 2004, Erna revealed that he was not in favor of the Democratic candidate for president in that year's election, telling Launch Radio Networks: "I'm a Republican. I want Republican. I don't necessarily want [incumbent Republican president George W.] Bush to win. I don't like that choice, but I gotta tell you, I don't truly believe in the Democrats either, man. I don't like the way they think. I don't like, I don't love Bush, I'll tell you that, but I want a Republican in office."

