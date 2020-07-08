GODSMACK's SULLY ERNA: 'I'm Gonna Try To Get Two Records Done Before The Holidays'

GODSMACK frontman Sully Erna spoke to "Offstage With DWP" about how he has been staying busy while in coronavirus quarantine and what his plans are for the coming months. He said (see video below): "There's a lot going on, but what is gonna be permitted is yet to be told. My main priority is to spend the rest of this year with my band, writing, rehearsing, recording, mixing, mastering, getting new GODSMACK ready to go for the top of '21. And I'm really hoping to be able to get even a solo record done this year. So I'm gonna try to get very aggressive with my creativity and get two records done before the holidays. So that's gonna be challenging. Once I'm in that creative space, though, it usually starts going quick. It's just getting that wound open again and trying to get that vessel to work, that instrument to work. Because when it's closed off for a while and you're just being dad, and you're being the guy who's trying to set up a new business, and you're installing new hardwood floors at your house or something — you're just that dude, right? And you're not playing the guitar and getting artsy. So I've gotta shut off that to become this again. Once I get into that open space, then I think I should be able to get a couple of records done this year. So as far as content goes, that's one of my missions to accomplish in 2020 while the world is rehabbing."

He continued: "The other thing that we are getting very close on is, I have a feature documentary that's been shot for many years now about my life story from zero until I got a record deal, which is based on a book that I put out, 'The Paths We Choose'. They've been working on this feature documentary about that, and we're really hoping that's gonna be wrapped by the end of July and try to find a home for it, whether it's Netflix or somewhere it has a platform to play it on. So that's on the plate."

GODSMACK has been off the road since the coronavirus pandemic shut the touring industry down, but has been working on material for the follow-up to its last album, 2018's "When Legends Rise".

Last year, GODSMACK landed three No. 1 singles from "When Legends Rise". The group's latest track, "Under Your Scars", topped the rock radio chart in July, joining previous chart-toppers "Bulletproof" and the title cut. "Bulletproof" was also the most-played song at rock radio in 2018.

"When Legends Rise" was released in April 2018. The disc followed up 2014's "1000hp" and was GODSMACK's first release through BMG after splitting with its longtime home, Republic/Universal.

GODSMACK has spent more than a year and half on the road, both in North America and throughout Europe, in support of "When Legends Rise".

