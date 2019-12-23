GODSMACK's SULLY ERNA Brings Early Christmas For Three Lucky Kids

This past weekend, Sully Erna of the multi-platinum hard rock band GODSMACK announced, on behalf of The Scars Foundation, a $12,500 donation to the Inner-City Youth Boxing Program at Thrive Boxing & Fitness in Londonderry, New Hampshire.

"The Scars Foundation was established to raise money and bring awareness on a global level to mental health issues," said Erna, founder of The Scars Foundation. "We are battling everything from addiction to severe depression, bullying, suicide prevention and more.

"I've seen the positive impact coach Julio Peña at Thrive Boxing has on his young students with my own eyes, and I feel that not only does his work help develop these young athletes into better athletes, but it teaches these kids how to be better mentors themselves for the next generation of kids that will need the same guidance in choosing the right paths in life."

With the generous donations from UFC's president Dana White, executive director Jim Wahlberg of The Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, and the fundraising event "Scars For Scars" put on this past summer by Peter Czymbor's Boston Boxing Promotions, the money was donated to gift three young students a one-year scholarship to Thrive Boxing Gym in Londonderry, along with a portion of the funds to help upgrade the gyms older equipment.

"While this summer's past pro-boxing event we did in conjunction with The Scars Foundation was fun and exciting for everyone, at the end of the day, the event was to raise money," said Boston Boxing Promotions president Peter Czymbor. "It is so appropriate and fitting with the spirit of both The Scars Foundation and Boston Boxing Promotions to see a donation being made to this inner-city youth boxing and fitness program that'll help youth members with both physical fitness and life lessons. I'm sure we’ll see some good athletes created as a result of this program, but more importantly, youth who will grow up to be productive citizens."

The Scars Foundation has been established by Erna and GODSMACK to help raise awareness of the mental health issues that so many are faced with today. With the rise of suicides, bullying, addiction, abuse and so many other challenges, The Scars Foundation is dedicated to providing resources and tools to educate and empower people on a global level that struggle with these burdens.

