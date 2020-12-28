GODSMACK's SHANNON LARKIN Says Feud With MÖTLEY CRÜE Was Caused By 'Conflict Of Ego' Between SULLY ERNA And NIKKI SIXX

GODSMACK drummer Shannon Larkin says that he and his bandmates had "fun" on tour with MÖTLEY CRÜE, despite the fact that the two groups have engaged in a decade-long public feud.

The tension between GODSMACK frontman Sully Erna and MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx began when they clashed during the 2009 "Crüe Fest 2" tour, on which GODSMACK was a support act and CRÜE was the headliner. GODSMACK later wrote the song "Cryin' Like A Bitch" about Nikki, fueling what has now become an 11-year war of words.

Larkin addressed the long-running dispute during a recent appearance on "That Jamieson Show". He said (see video below): "That MÖTLEY tour was great. There was some conflict of ego, maybe, that started before the tour even started between my singer and their bass player. But, shit, man, I'm hanging out with [CRÜE drummer] Tommy Lee every night. I saw him blow his hand out on that tour.

"That MÖTLEY tour was fun for everybody," he insisted. "And then later on, Nikki Sixx [said GODSMACK] didn't have fun on the tour. Whatever — we had fun on the tour. It was just there were certain things that pissed our guy [Erna] off, and so he pissed their guy [Sixx] off, and those guys are very strong-willed dudes. But as far as the band goes, that's what hurt about when Sixx came out… 'Cause, man, I had the first MÖTLEY CRÜE record on Leathür Records [CRUE's original record label]; I still have my vinyl. I was a huge MÖTLEY CRÜE fan; I mean, they're legends. So we were honored to go on. And all the bullshit that happened was just that — bullshit.

"It was really cool. At one point, [CRÜE guitarist] Mick Mars called me, and he said, 'Hey, man, I might be doing a blues record after this tour. And if you'd be interested in maybe playing some drums or whatever.' And I'm, like, 'Oh my God. Yes. Yes is the answer.' Mick Mars, you see that guy, it's like seeing Santa Claus; he's like a mythical creature. And, of course, he never called. And by the end of the tour, then everything's, 'Oh, there's a war going on between MÖTLEY CRÜE and GODSMACK.'"

Larkin added: "The 'Cryin' Like A Bitch' thing… I'll tell you I came up with 'Cryin' Like A Bitch' about [NFL quarterback] Philip Rivers, because I'm a Raiders fan. They needed to win in the playoffs. At the end, Philip Rivers threw, of course, he threw the interception, or whatever he did. So, there he is on the sideline with a tear glistening on his eye. So I told Sully, 'Oh my God, dude. Write a song called 'Cryin' Like A Bitch'.' And he [said], 'That's rad.' He loved it. And he's the lyricist of GODSMACK, and it's his vision and all. And so he wrote the song."

Regarding how the final track turned out, Larkin said: "I thought it was fun. It wasn't really like [a diss song from] the rap guys, I don't think — [it wasn't] malicious. I think it was more just taking the piss, as they say."

Back in August 2014, Nikki claimed that he was approached by a publicist for GODSMACK saying that the Erna-led band really wanted to appear on the MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist's "Sixx Sense With Nikki Sixx" syndicated radio program. Nikki recalled: "I [told the publicist], 'Over my dead [expletive] body.' And they said, 'Well, you know, they wanna be on the show because their record's coming out.' And I go, 'Did you forget the fact that they wrote a song about me called 'Cryin' Like A Bitch' and that there's probably 15 festivals that MÖTLEY CRÜE is headlining and that we said if GODSMACK's on 'em, we're not doing them? And that was just the beginning of my revenge. And that I take every opportunity to slander them and be very immature? And then they wanna be on the show? Dude, have some credibility. I mean, Jesus Christ! I'm so embarrassed for you. At least you can go, 'We've got a new record and we don't wanna be on that [expletive]'s radio show.'' [And he said], 'Well, we actually need some help now.'"

Three years earlier, Sixx had the following to say regarding Erna's complaints about how GODSMACK was treated on the Crüe Fest 2 tour, "Every person — from road crew, fans and even all the bands on the tour (including [Sully's] band) — was so happy, but [Erna] just seems to be crying like a bitch. Funny, even his manager told me he's an asshole... Maybe the problem is just in his head... I got no problem with him."

During a 2015 appearance on HATEBREED frontman Jamey Jasta's podcast, "The Jasta Show", Erna stated about Sixx: "I'll say it straight out: I've never met a bigger fucking dick in my life than Nikki Sixx. He's a douchebag. He's straight-up a fucking douche, and I don't give a fuck what he says. He knows exactly where I am, and he knows exactly how he can find me anytime that motherfucker has the balls to come and look me up. And I'll say it straight out on your podcast. He's a dick, man. He just treats people like shit."

A few days later, while taking part in an impromptu question-and-answer session with his followers on Facebook, Sixx was asked for his "response to Erna's "The Jasta Show" rant." Nikki gave a two-word answer: "Poor baby."

