GODSMACK's Music Publishing Catalog And Master Royalty Stream Acquired By PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC PUBLISHING

Primary Wave Music Publishing has acquired the music publishing catalog and master royalty stream of the multi-platinum rock band GODSMACK. The deal includes the Grammy nominee's publishing and master income stream for its compositions and masters across its entire career to date. Titles include their debut album "Godsmack", "When Legends Rise", "Awake" and "1000hp", as well as their Billboard No. 1 albums "The Oracle", "IV" and "Faceless", which features the Grammy-nominated single "I Stand Alone". Lead singer and songwriter Sully Erna, who formed GODSMACK in 1995, wrote the single, which shot to No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock chart upon release. It went on to sell over a half million copies, helping "Faceless" to quickly go platinum. Also included in the deal are EPs and compilations, including "The Other Side" and "Good Times, Bad Times".

"I can honestly say on behalf of myself and my boys in GODSMACK, we couldn't be happier at this stage in our career to have such an elite publishing company onboard team GODSMACK," says Erna. He goes on: "This goes much deeper for me than just money; these guys really care about the music and doing the right thing to keep it alive and bring the most visibility to the brand. Being the main songwriter for the band, these songs, are my life's work, and I would NEVER put that in anyone's hands unless I was 100% sure they were the right fit for us. And I believe Primary Wave is exactly where this music should be."

"We are thrilled to welcome Sully and GODSMACK into the Primary Wave family," says Larry Mestel, founder and CEO of Primary Wave Music Publishing. He continues, "Our team have been huge fans of the band since they formed in the 90s. Their catalog contains some of the greatest hard rock songs of all time."

Formed in Massachusetts in 1995, GODSMACK is composed of Erna, guitarist Tony Rombola, bassist Robbie Merrill, and drummer Shannon Larkin. Through an uncompromising attitude and uncanny knack for a hummable hook, GODSMACK quietly became one of modern rock's most reliable and resonant institutions. They've landed ten number one singles on both the Billboard Mainstream and Active Rock charts — four of which came from their critically acclaimed "When Legends Rise" album. Most notably, they've earned 24 Top 10 hits at Active Rock, the most of any act since February 1999. Joining a prestigious club that includes VAN HALEN, U2, METALLICA, DAVE MATTHEWS BAND and LINKIN PARK, the band debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 three consecutive times, not to mention selling over 20 million albums worldwide, garnering four Grammy nods, and winning "Rock Artist Of The Year" at the Billboard Music Awards.