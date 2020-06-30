GODSMACK's Music Publishing Catalog And Master Royalty Stream Acquired By PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC PUBLISHING

June 30, 2020 0 Comments

GODSMACK's Music Publishing Catalog And Master Royalty Stream Acquired By PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC PUBLISHING

Primary Wave Music Publishing has acquired the music publishing catalog and master royalty stream of the multi-platinum rock band GODSMACK. The deal includes the Grammy nominee's publishing and master income stream for its compositions and masters across its entire career to date. Titles include their debut album "Godsmack", "When Legends Rise", "Awake" and "1000hp", as well as their Billboard No. 1 albums "The Oracle", "IV" and "Faceless", which features the Grammy-nominated single "I Stand Alone". Lead singer and songwriter Sully Erna, who formed GODSMACK in 1995, wrote the single, which shot to No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock chart upon release. It went on to sell over a half million copies, helping "Faceless" to quickly go platinum. Also included in the deal are EPs and compilations, including "The Other Side" and "Good Times, Bad Times".

"I can honestly say on behalf of myself and my boys in GODSMACK, we couldn't be happier at this stage in our career to have such an elite publishing company onboard team GODSMACK," says Erna. He goes on: "This goes much deeper for me than just money; these guys really care about the music and doing the right thing to keep it alive and bring the most visibility to the brand. Being the main songwriter for the band, these songs, are my life's work, and I would NEVER put that in anyone's hands unless I was 100% sure they were the right fit for us. And I believe Primary Wave is exactly where this music should be."

"We are thrilled to welcome Sully and GODSMACK into the Primary Wave family," says Larry Mestel, founder and CEO of Primary Wave Music Publishing. He continues, "Our team have been huge fans of the band since they formed in the 90s. Their catalog contains some of the greatest hard rock songs of all time."

Formed in Massachusetts in 1995, GODSMACK is composed of Erna, guitarist Tony Rombola, bassist Robbie Merrill, and drummer Shannon Larkin. Through an uncompromising attitude and uncanny knack for a hummable hook, GODSMACK quietly became one of modern rock's most reliable and resonant institutions. They've landed ten number one singles on both the Billboard Mainstream and Active Rock charts — four of which came from their critically acclaimed "When Legends Rise" album. Most notably, they've earned 24 Top 10 hits at Active Rock, the most of any act since February 1999. Joining a prestigious club that includes VAN HALEN, U2, METALLICA, DAVE MATTHEWS BAND and LINKIN PARK, the band debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 three consecutive times, not to mention selling over 20 million albums worldwide, garnering four Grammy nods, and winning "Rock Artist Of The Year" at the Billboard Music Awards.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).