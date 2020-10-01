GODSMACK's 'Bulletproof' Single Certified Platinum In U.S.

October 1, 2020 0 Comments

GODSMACK's 'Bulletproof' Single Certified Platinum In U.S.

GODSMACK's "Bulletproof" single was certified platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) on September 24 for accumulating 1 million certified units. According to the RIAA, one equivalent song unit is equal to a single digital song sale, or 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams.

"Bulletproof" was released February 28, 2018 as the first single from GODSMACK's latest album, "When Legends Rise"; the track was previously certified gold in the U.S. and was also the most-played song at rock radio in 2018. The song shows the band — Sully Erna (vocals, guitar), Tony Rombola (guitar), Robbie Merrill (bass) and Shannon Larkin (drums) — doubling down on their combination of tightly wound riffs, rhythmic fury, naked emotions and pushed-to-the-edge vocals, all fired up with melodic precision and tight songcraft.

"The plan from the beginning of this cycle was to try and step outside our comfort zone and explore new sounds and melodies in hopes of reaching new fans, without alienating our core audience," Erna says. "'Bulletproof' really set the tone and paved the way for how well that vision has been executed."

"Thanks first and foremost to our fans for making this song a smash!" Larkin adds. "That it was received so well motivates us and makes us super proud. Hitting platinum in this day and age is a big deal to us, and a ray of light in this otherwise dreary year of pandemic. Thanks also to Paul [Geary, GODSMACK's manager] and everyone at Shelter Music, all the folks at BMG, John Branigan at WME, and our producer Erik Ron. The team is strong, the future is bright."

"It is indisputable that GODSMACK is one of the few truly great core artists at rock radio," says Nick Attaway, VP of radio promotion/BMG. "Earning four consecutive No. 1 singles from 'When Legends Rise' proves that they are on top of their game. Not only did the first single 'Bulletproof' go platinum, but it will forever be the most played song at rock radio for 2018."

Originally released April 27, 2018 via BMG (the band's debut on the label), "When Legends Rise" marked GODSMACK's first album in four years. The smash album earned career milestones for the group: four No. 1 rock tracks (an accomplishment that makes GODSMACK one of only four rock acts to achieve this), and a record 11th No. 1 singles in the band's career with the album's fourth single "Unforgettable".

"Unforgettable" follows three previous No. 1 singles from "When Legends Rise": "Under Your Scars" and "When Legends Rise" plus "Bulletproof". "When Legends Rise" entered the Billboard Top 200 album chart in the top ten (No. 8), with four No. 1 placements on other charts: Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Music Albums, Top Independent Albums and Top Alternative Albums.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).