GODSMACK's 'Bulletproof' Single Certified Platinum In U.S.

GODSMACK's "Bulletproof" single was certified platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) on September 24 for accumulating 1 million certified units. According to the RIAA, one equivalent song unit is equal to a single digital song sale, or 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams.

"Bulletproof" was released February 28, 2018 as the first single from GODSMACK's latest album, "When Legends Rise"; the track was previously certified gold in the U.S. and was also the most-played song at rock radio in 2018. The song shows the band — Sully Erna (vocals, guitar), Tony Rombola (guitar), Robbie Merrill (bass) and Shannon Larkin (drums) — doubling down on their combination of tightly wound riffs, rhythmic fury, naked emotions and pushed-to-the-edge vocals, all fired up with melodic precision and tight songcraft.

"The plan from the beginning of this cycle was to try and step outside our comfort zone and explore new sounds and melodies in hopes of reaching new fans, without alienating our core audience," Erna says. "'Bulletproof' really set the tone and paved the way for how well that vision has been executed."

"Thanks first and foremost to our fans for making this song a smash!" Larkin adds. "That it was received so well motivates us and makes us super proud. Hitting platinum in this day and age is a big deal to us, and a ray of light in this otherwise dreary year of pandemic. Thanks also to Paul [Geary, GODSMACK's manager] and everyone at Shelter Music, all the folks at BMG, John Branigan at WME, and our producer Erik Ron. The team is strong, the future is bright."

"It is indisputable that GODSMACK is one of the few truly great core artists at rock radio," says Nick Attaway, VP of radio promotion/BMG. "Earning four consecutive No. 1 singles from 'When Legends Rise' proves that they are on top of their game. Not only did the first single 'Bulletproof' go platinum, but it will forever be the most played song at rock radio for 2018."

Originally released April 27, 2018 via BMG (the band's debut on the label), "When Legends Rise" marked GODSMACK's first album in four years. The smash album earned career milestones for the group: four No. 1 rock tracks (an accomplishment that makes GODSMACK one of only four rock acts to achieve this), and a record 11th No. 1 singles in the band's career with the album's fourth single "Unforgettable".

"Unforgettable" follows three previous No. 1 singles from "When Legends Rise": "Under Your Scars" and "When Legends Rise" plus "Bulletproof". "When Legends Rise" entered the Billboard Top 200 album chart in the top ten (No. 8), with four No. 1 placements on other charts: Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Music Albums, Top Independent Albums and Top Alternative Albums.

