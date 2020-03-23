GODSMACK Is Using Coronavirus Downtime To Work On New Music

GODSMACK drummer Shannon Larkin has confirmed that the band is working on material for the follow-up to 2018's "When Legends Rise" album. In a video message shared via the Twitter account of SiriusXM, Larkin said: "We're spending our time right now trying to write some new music for y'all, because we can't tour right now. So we hope that everybody's staying safe during this pandemic. All of our tours and shows are canceled for the time being. But this is gonna get better. So just try to be productive with your time and try not to go too crazy home alone. Wash your hands. Don't lick no door knobs and let's stay positive through this thing. We're gonna get through it."

Last year, GODSMACK landed three No. 1 singles from "When Legends Rise". The group's latest track, "Under Your Scars", topped the rock radio chart in July, joining previous chart-toppers "Bulletproof" and the title cut. "Bulletproof" was also the most-played song at rock radio in 2018.

"When Legends Rise" was released in April 2018. The disc followed up 2014's "1000hp" and was GODSMACK's first release through BMG after splitting with its longtime home, Republic/Universal.

GODSMACK has spent more than a year and half on the road, both in North America and throughout Europe, in support of "When Legends Rise".

Larkin and Rombola also have a side project, THE APOCALYPSE BLUES REVIVAL, which released its first song, titled "Can't Win For Losing", last July.

THE APOCALYPSE BLUES REVIVAL was formed out of the ashes of THE APOCALYPSE BLUES REVUE, which released its second album, "The Shape Of Blues To Come", in July 2018 via Provogue/Mascot Label Group.

