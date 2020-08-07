GODSMACK Could Release Acoustic EP Next Year

GODSMACK frontman Sully Erna spoke to the "Appetite For Distortion" podcast about the progress of the songwriting sessions for 2018's "When Legends Rise" album. He said (hear audio below): "We're starting to get ready to write some more music now for the GODSMACK record. We're gonna try to maybe even do two albums next year, so there's an acoustic EP and a full-length rock record. And I might even work with the solo band and do some solo stuff. So I've got a lot going on. It's better to stay busy, I believe, than stay bored. Bored gets you in trouble."

Erna's latest comments echo those he made last month, when he told "Offstage With DWP": "My main priority is to spend the rest of this year with my band, writing, rehearsing, recording, mixing, mastering, getting new GODSMACK ready to go for the top of '21. And I'm really hoping to be able to get even a solo record done this year. So I'm gonna try to get very aggressive with my creativity and get two records done before the holidays. So that's gonna be challenging. Once I'm in that creative space, though, it usually starts going quick. It's just getting that wound open again and trying to get that vessel to work, that instrument to work. Because when it's closed off for a while and you're just being dad, and you're being the guy who's trying to set up a new business, and you're installing new hardwood floors at your house or something — you're just that dude, right? And you're not playing the guitar and getting artsy. So I've gotta shut off that to become this again. Once I get into that open space, then I think I should be able to get a couple of records done this year. So as far as content goes, that's one of my missions to accomplish in 2020 while the world is rehabbing."

GODSMACK has been off the road since the coronavirus pandemic shut the touring industry down.

Last year, GODSMACK landed three No. 1 singles from "When Legends Rise". The group's latest track, "Under Your Scars", topped the rock radio chart in July 2019, joining previous chart-toppers "Bulletproof" and the title cut. "Bulletproof" was also the most-played song at rock radio in 2018.

"When Legends Rise" was released in April 2018. The disc followed up 2014's "1000hp" and was GODSMACK's first release through BMG after splitting with its longtime home, Republic/Universal.

GODSMACK spent more than a year and half on the road, both in North America and throughout Europe, in support of "When Legends Rise".

