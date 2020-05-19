GODSMACK Celebrates Fourth No. 1 Rock Song From 'When Legends Rise' Album

Multi-platinum hard rock titans GODSMACK have managed to set another career milestone as "Unforgettable" becomes the fourth No. 1 rock track from their latest album, "When Legends Rise" (BMG). This accomplishment makes GODSMACK one of only four rock acts to reach this achievement. The song also marks the 11th No. 1 single in the band's career.

"We all had a good feeling about this song to begin with, it was just a matter of waiting for its turn to become a single," the band's frontman Sully Erna says. "But even a 'feeling' doesn't guarantee you a number one spot on Billboard. So, for this to actually happen and see it in writing is really exciting. We are mostly happy for the kids who participated on this one. They're the voice of this song, and the true hidden heroes behind it."

"The kids" refer to the students featured in the band's "Unforgettable" video. Released last month and directed by Noah Berlow, the clip culminates a two-year process where GODSMACK involved these students in the track. It started with the recording of the song when 20 students joined the band in the studio to provide vocals on the chorus. These same students were also invited to perform the song live onstage with GODSMACK at their show in Gilford, New Hampshire on August 22, 2018 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. Earlier this year, the band returned to the Gilbert H. Hood Middle School and enlisted students to rehearse with them the day before the shoot to prepare them for the filming. As part of the band's visit, Sully talked to the students about his life — the challenges, blending in, how music saved him — and encouraged the young musicians to continue to pursue their dreams.

"Unforgettable" follows three previous No. 1 singles from "When Legends Rise": "Under Your Scars", "When Legends Rise" and "Bulletproof", which was certified gold in the U.S. and was also the most-played song at rock radio in 2018. "When Legends Rise" entered the Billboard Top 200 album chart in the Top 10 (No. 8), with four No. 1 placements on other charts: Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Music Albums, Top Independent Albums and Top Alternative Albums.

Photo credit: Chris Bradshaw

