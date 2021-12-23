Go Behind The Scenes Of METALLICA's 'San Francisco Takeover' (Video)

Last week, Metal Pilgrim traveled from Kyiv, Ukraine to San Francisco, California for METALLICA's 40th-anniversary concerts and to experience the METALLICA "San Francisco Takeover." His 19-minute video report can be seen below.

Says Metal Pilgrim: "The best part? Meeting so many like-minded people at the many events @Metallica organised during the Takeover, including the volunteer opportunities with All Within My Hands Foundation @AllWithinMyHandsFoundation and many parties and activities planned.

"This video does not cover the METALLICA concerts as much as the events around it, yet a special episode on the concerts will be released in the future."

Featured in the video:

00:00 - Let's go!

00:32 - MTF merch and GIVEAWAY

02:45 - Pre party & anxiety

03:31 - Finally! The first show

05:32 - Afterparty in the cold

06:45 - Sleep in? NO, clean a beach w/ AWMH

11:04 - 4 hours in line to meet Ross Halfin

13:29 - Brunch with Blackened whisky

14:35 - Reflections...

16:34 - Getting PUMPED with Blackened whisky

17:35 - The second show

METALLICA's two 40th-anniversary shows, which were held in at San Francisco's Chase Center on December 17 and December 19, featured different setlists. They were part of the aforementioned "San Francisco Takeover", a four-day citywide celebration of the band's 40th anniversary that also included a film festival, photo exhibit and curated lineup of smaller venue shows featuring other acts.

The 40th-anniversary shows marked METALLICA's return to Chase Center for the first time since the September 2019 "S&M²" concerts that also served as the venue's grand opening. Those two shows grossed more than $4.1 million over the course of its two nights, according to reports submitted to Pollstar's Boxoffice, and the band ranked at No. 4 on Pollstar's worldwide touring chart that same year with a global gross of $175 million.

Formed in 1981 by drummer Lars Ulrich and guitarist/vocalist James Hetfield, METALLICA has become one of the most influential and successful rock bands in history, having sold nearly 120 million albums worldwide and generating more than 2.5 billion streams while playing to millions of fans on literally all seven continents. The band's several multi-platinum albums include "Kill 'Em All", "Ride The Lightning", "Master Of Puppets", "… And Justice For All", "Metallica" (commonly referred to as The Black Album), "Load", "Reload", "St. Anger", "Death Magnetic" and "Hardwired... To Self-Destruct", released in November 2016 and charting at No. 1 in 32 countries.

METALLICA's awards and accolades include nine Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, multiple MTV Video Music Awards, and its 2009 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. In June of 2018, the band was awarded one of the most prestigious musical honors in the world: Sweden's Polar Music Prize.

