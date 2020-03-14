Go Behind The Scenes Of MEGADETH's Final Concert On FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH European Tour

MEGADETH guitarist Kiko Loureiro has uploaded behind-the-scenes footage from the final concert of the band's recently completed European tour as the support act for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH. The 12-minute video, which was filmed in Sofia, Bulgaria, can be seen below.

MEGADETH recently said that it will enter the studio this spring to begin recording its sixteenth album.

The early sessions for MEGADETH's 16th studio album took place in Franklin, Tennessee with co-producer Chris Rakestraw, who previously worked on "Dystopia".

MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine spent most of 2019 receiving treatment for throat cancer with which he was diagnosed last May.

MEGADETH's next LP will be the first to feature drummer Dirk Verbeuren (ex-SOILWORK), who joined the band almost four years ago.

Loureiro made his recording debut with MEGADETH on "Dystopia", whose title track was honored in the "Best Metal Performance" category at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

MEGADETH will join forces with LAMB OF GOD for a North American tour this summer and fall. The 55-date trek will be split into two legs, the first of which kicks off June 12 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, and wraps August 1 at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California. The second run launches October 2 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida, and runs through November 13 at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada.

