Go Behind The Scenes At MEGADETH's Rehearsals For 'The Metal Tour Of The Year'

MEGADETH guitarist Kiko Loureiro has uploaded a 12-minute behind-the-scenes video look at the rehearsals for the band's recently launched "The Metal Tour Of The Year".

Kiko wrote in a message accompanying the YouTube release of the clip: "This time I'm here in Nashville with the band. We are preparing for the tour by rehearsing with the whole team. Come with me and I'll show you my equipment and the team we work with."

MEGADETH played its first show with bassist James LoMenzo in nearly 12 years on August 20 in Austin, Texas at the opening concert of "The Metal Tour Of The Year". Produced by Live Nation, the rescheduled trek will wrap in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada on Saturday, October 2.

LoMenzo joined MEGADETH in 2006 and appeared on two of the group's studio albums, 2007's "United Abominations" and 2009's "Endgame". He was fired from the band in 2010 and replaced with returning original MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson.

In addition to MEGADETH, LoMenzo has played with Ozzy Osbourne, Zakk Wylde and WHITE LION. For the past eight years, LoMenzo has been performing with iconic rocker John Fogerty.

MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine has yet to reveal who played bass on the band's new album after Ellefson's tracks were removed from the LP following his dismissal from the group in late May.

Ellefson laid down his bass tracks on MEGADETH's sixteenth LP in May 2020 at a studio in Nashville, Tennessee.

In July, Mustaine announced during an episode of his Gimme Radio program "The Dave Mustaine Show" that Ellefson's bass tracks would not be used on the new MEGADETH LP.

In early May, on the same day that sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage involving Ellefson were posted on Twitter, he released a statement on Instagram denying all social media chatter that he "groomed" an underage fan.

On May 24, Mustaine — who formed MEGADETH with Ellefson in 1983 — announced the bassist's departure from the band.

Ellefson was in MEGADETH from the band's inception in 1983 to 2002, and again from 2010 until his latest exit.

