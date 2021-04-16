Go Behind Scenes Of MANOWAR's Concert In Svalbard, Norway

On April 16, 2019, MANOWAR was the first internationally renowned rock/metal band to perform in Longyearbyen on the archipelago of Svalbard, Norway.

Longyearbyen is the northernmost year-round settlement in the world, near the Arctic Circle. The spectacular landscape, the overwhelming kindness of the locals and loyal fans traveling from around the globe, including South Africa, Brazil, Russia, Germany, Italy and many other countries made this an extraordinary event that the band and crew will never forget.

The video below is an excerpt taken from MANOWAR's upcoming Blu-ray/DVD/digital release, "Hell On Earth VI", that celebrates the band's "Final Battle" world tour 2019/2020.

MANOWAR released a new EP, "The Final Battle I", in March 2019. Parts II and III of the trilogy will arrive at a later date, inspired by MANOWAR's adventures on the remainder of "The Final Battle".

In 2019, MANOWAR recruited Anders Johansson as the band's new drummer.

The Swedish musician made his live debut with MANOWAR in March 2019 in Brno, Czech Republic.

Johansson can be heard on "The Final Battle I", which was initially made available in an exclusive pre-sale at the merchandise booth of the band's "The Final Battle" world tour.

Former MANOWAR guitarist Karl Logan was arrested in August 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina and charged with six counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor. He was jailed after pleading guilty to two child-pornography counts.

A few days after Karl's arrest was made public, MANOWAR issued a statement saying that he would no longer perform with the group. He has since been replaced by E.V. Martel, who previously played in a MANOWAR tribute band.

