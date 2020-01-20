GLENN HUGHES Says New THE DEAD DAISIES Album Is 'A Beautiful Piece Of Music'

THE DEAD DAISIES — the hard rock "collective" founded by Australian musician and businessman David Lowy — is mixing its fifth album for an April 24 release. Recorded at La Fabrique Studios in the south of France, the follow-up to 2018's "Burn It Down", will be the band's first to feature Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION), who joined the group last year as its new bassist and vocalist, replacing John Corabi (MÖTLEY CRÜE) and Marco Mendoza (THIN LIZZY).

In an interview with "The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show" at this past weekend's NAMM convention in Anaheim, California, Hughes spoke about how he came to be involved with THE DEAD DAISIES. He said (see video below): "They wanted someone in, and they were asking me about a year ago if I would be interested in doing this. And I've been doing the 'Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple' [shows] for a couple of years, and I thought it would be appropriate for me to take a break from that and do something other than [that]. And I got together with the guys and we had a play. I've known Doug [Aldrich, THE DEAD DAISIES guitarist] a long time, as you know. And it just fell together beautifully. It's a beautiful piece of music. I can't wait for people to hear it."

Asked what the new DEAD DAISIES material sounds like, Glenn said: "It's classic rock and it's a groovy album. It's got a lot of melodies to it. It's what you can imagine with me joining them — what could have happened and what has happened. It's a very interesting piece of music."

According to Glenn, "the ability to be in a wonderful place in the south of France" to make the new DEAD DAISIES album made for "a wonderful atmosphere. Spooky and haunted, but I've been in a lot of those places," he explained. "It was a great moment to make this record with those guys in that genre of a castle — château, if you will. I don't know if you've seen any footage of it. It's grand and glorious. …

"When you get a band together, especially with me coming in as the 'new guy,' and then you actually live together — you have breakfast, lunch and dinner — and you're in the same place," he continued. "And you wake up, and it's work, work, work. And I thought it was a great process to be, for six weeks, doing that, to make it really jell. And it worked wonderful."

Hughes went on to praise Lowy, saying that collaborating with THE DEAD DAISIES leader — who is also the son of billionaire Frank Lowy, the founder of one of the biggest retail groups in the world, Westfield — was a "wonderful" experience. "He's a studious guitar player," Glenn said. "He works his socks off. With Doug playing lead, David plays rhythm, it's a good combination with me playing the way I play.

"Listen, I love Marco Mendoza — a dear friend of mine — and I love John Corabi, but they left the band," Glenn said. "And here I am. But people need to know that they're my friends and I love them dearly. And they are still part of THE DEAD DAISIES family, and that's the way it is. The love factor is very high with all of us."

Asked about THE DEAD DAISIES' touring plans, Glenn said: "We start end of April. There'll be something [which] will be announced very soon. And we may do a couple of soft openings somewhere in America. But the first thing we do on the touring schedule is festivals in Europe."

Last August, THE DEAD DAISIES released "Righteous Days", the band's first song to feature Hughes.

According to Wikipedia, since the band's formation in 2012, THE DEAD DAISIES has featured two dozen different members (including "session" players and "temporary substitutes"), including drummer Brian Tichy (FOREIGNER, WHITESNAKE), GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Richard Fortus and GN'R keyboardist Dizzy Reed. The group has toured with the likes of AEROSMITH, KISS and BLACK STAR RIDERS.

Known as the "voice of rock," the 67-year-old Hughes is best known for fronting the Mk. III and Mk. IV lineups of DEEP PURPLE in the mid-1970s and for singing on BLACK SABBATH's 1986 album "Seventh Star". He was replaced by Ray Gillen after only six live performances with the band.

In 2009, Hughes formed BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION with blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa, keyboardist Derek Sherinian (DREAM THEATER, SONS OF APOLLO) and drummer Jason Bonham (BONHAM, FOREIGNER). Hughes recently told Midlands Metalheads Radio that the group will reunite to record its fifth album in January of 2021.

Photo courtesy of THE DEAD DAISIES Facebook page

