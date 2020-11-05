GLENN HUGHES Pays Tribute To KEN HENSLEY: He Was 'An Incredible Songwriter, Guitarist And Keyboard Player'

Glenn Hughes has paid tribute to Ken Hensley, former URIAH HEEP vocalist songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, who died peacefully on November 4 following a very short illness. He was 75 years old.

Earlier today, the legendary ex-DEEP PURPLE bassist/vocalist took to his social media to write: "So deeply saddened to hear that my long time friend & Brother, for five decades, Ken Hensley @uriahheepofficial ,has passed. An incredible songwriter, guitarist and keyboard player, and more importantly, - a beautiful kind human being. Your music will live on Ken. Honored to have sung a song called 'Last Dance' on your solo album, Blood on the Highway. All my Love ..."

Hensley was one of the most important musicians of the past half a century. His work with URIAH HEEP in the 1970s helped to make the band hugely influential. He also collaborated with bands such as BLACKFOOT, W.A.S.P. and CINDERELLA, as well as building a very successful solo career. As a writer, he was responsible for such classics as "Lady In Black", "Easy Livin'", "July Morning" and "Look At Yourself".

A very spiritual person, Hensley became an inspiration to many and known for encouraging talented artists.

Ken had recently finished work on a new project, "My Book Of Answers", which is due for release end of February 2021.

He leaves behind a wife, Monica, and two brothers Trevor, Mark and sister Dawn, and his close friend and manager Steve Weltman.

Photo credit: David Pickles

